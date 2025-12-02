ETV Bharat / health

What Really Happens In The Sleepless Brain? Inside The First Study To Track Thought Patterns Around the Clock, Learn Why It's Hard To Stop Thinking At Night

If you’ve ever spent a night lying in bed staring at the ceiling, wondering why your brain insists on replaying every dumb thing you’ve ever said since 2007, congratulations—you may have insomnia. According to Aussie researchers, the issue might not be that you’re “stressed,” “wired,” or “cursed by a vengeful sleep fairy,” but that your brain’s internal 24-hour rhythm is basically running on US time while the rest of you is trying to live in normal human society.

Published in the journal Sleep Medicine, this new research has mapped how thoughts rise and fall across the day in people with chronic insomnia versus “healthy sleepers.” Turns out your nighttime brain may not be sabotaging you out of spite, but it may simply be confused about what time it is.

Insomnia affects roughly 10% of the population, and up to 33% of older adults. That’s millions of people lying awake thinking, “Why am I like this?” or “What is the correct age to start using night cream?” Many describe their issue as having a “racing mind” (adorable, because the last thing any of us are doing at 2 am is winning a race).

Scientists have long suspected something called “cognitive hyperarousal,” but the source of all this annoying mental activity has remained pretty mysterious. So the researchers did what scientists do best: they took 32 older adults, trapped them in a dim room, made them stay awake in bed for 24 hours, and gave them hourly homework (essentially the plot of a horror movie, except funded by a university!)

Sixteen participants had insomnia, and 16 slept like normal, functioning people. With all environmental cues stripped away (no sunlight, no caffeine, no Netflix) the team could observe the brain’s natural rhythms without interference. Every hour, participants rated the tone, quality, and controllability of their thoughts, which sounds like the emotional version of filling out a tax form. What they found was surprising: everyone’s brain has a circadian rhythm for thinking. Thoughts peak in the afternoon and slump in the early morning. The brain is aware that 3 am is a terrible time to plan your entire financial future. But insomniacs’ brains don’t get the memo.

Healthy sleepers naturally shift into “night mode” like an iPhone screen. Their thoughts dim. Their problem-solving politely packs up and goes home. Meanwhile, people with insomnia are still mentally drafting emails and reorganising their spice rack… at 1:47 am.