ETV Bharat / health

Diabetes Treatment After 65: Study Finds Newer Meds May Be Safer For The Elderly

Older adults with type 2 diabetes face a difficult trade-off: they are among the most vulnerable to medication-related harms yet are often underrepresented in the clinical trials that guide treatment decisions. A new study led by Yuan Lu, ScD, helps address this gap by providing large-scale, real-world evidence about the safety of commonly used diabetes medications. The study was co-led by Marc Suchard, PhD, of the University of California, Los Angeles, who also served as the study’s corresponding author.

Published in Nature Communications, the study analyzed data from more than 1.8 million people aged 65 and older across the United States and Europe. The researchers compared four major classes of second-line antihyperglycemic medications (typically prescribed when first-line therapy such as metformin is not sufficient) across 18 safety outcomes.

“Evidence from clinical trials often does not fully capture older adults,” says Lu, assistant professor of medicine (cardiovascular medicine) at Yale School of Medicine. “They are more likely to experience side effects due to frailty, multiple chronic conditions, and the use of several medications at the same time.”

Which diabetes drugs are safer?

The study found a consistent pattern: newer classes of medications, including GLP-1 receptor agonists and SGLT2 inhibitors, were generally asshhhociated with lower risks of several important adverse outcomes compared to older drugs such as sulfonylureas and DPP-4 inhibitors. Newer agents were linked to lower risks of hypoglycemia, hyperkalemia, and peripheral edema: complications that can be especially dangerous in older adults. However, the findings also highlight important trade-offs. For example, SGLT2 inhibitors were associated with a higher risk of diabetic ketoacidosis, while GLP-1 receptor agonists were more likely to cause gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea and vomiting.