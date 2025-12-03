ETV Bharat / health

New Study Shows A Possible Way To Control HIV Without Daily Medicines

A major new study has found that a special mix of vaccines, antibodies, and immune-boosting treatments may help some people with HIV keep the virus under control even after stopping their regular medicines. The findings, published in Nature, could one day change how HIV is treated.

Right now, people living with HIV need lifelong antiretroviral therapy (ART) to stop the virus from multiplying. If they stop treatment, the virus usually returns quickly because it hides in “reservoirs” inside the body, where medicines cannot reach. Scientists have been trying for years to find a safe way to control HIV without daily pills. The new study tested a three-part treatment plan designed to “train” the immune system to fight HIV more strongly.

What The Researchers Did

Ten people with HIV, all of whom were stable on ART, received a new therapeutic vaccine targeting a part of the virus that does not easily change. It included a DNA shot boosted with another vaccine (MVA) to strengthen the immune response. And two strong HIV-fighting antibodies (called broadly neutralising antibodies or bNAbs). These antibodies are known to block many HIV strains from entering cells. They also received an immune-stimulating drug (a TLR9 agonist) to wake up the body’s defences and possibly expose hidden virus so it can be cleared. These treatments were given while participants were still on their regular HIV medicines. After the immune system was fully boosted, doctors stopped ART to see whether the virus would rebound.

What happened after they stopped treatment?