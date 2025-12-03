New Study Shows A Possible Way To Control HIV Without Daily Medicines
The study gives new hope that, in the future, people with HIV may not need to take daily medicines for life.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 5:21 PM IST
A major new study has found that a special mix of vaccines, antibodies, and immune-boosting treatments may help some people with HIV keep the virus under control even after stopping their regular medicines. The findings, published in Nature, could one day change how HIV is treated.
Right now, people living with HIV need lifelong antiretroviral therapy (ART) to stop the virus from multiplying. If they stop treatment, the virus usually returns quickly because it hides in “reservoirs” inside the body, where medicines cannot reach. Scientists have been trying for years to find a safe way to control HIV without daily pills. The new study tested a three-part treatment plan designed to “train” the immune system to fight HIV more strongly.
What The Researchers Did
Ten people with HIV, all of whom were stable on ART, received a new therapeutic vaccine targeting a part of the virus that does not easily change. It included a DNA shot boosted with another vaccine (MVA) to strengthen the immune response. And two strong HIV-fighting antibodies (called broadly neutralising antibodies or bNAbs). These antibodies are known to block many HIV strains from entering cells. They also received an immune-stimulating drug (a TLR9 agonist) to wake up the body’s defences and possibly expose hidden virus so it can be cleared. These treatments were given while participants were still on their regular HIV medicines. After the immune system was fully boosted, doctors stopped ART to see whether the virus would rebound.
What happened after they stopped treatment?
The results surprised even the researchers:
- Seven out of 10 participants were able to keep the virus under control after stopping ART.
- Their HIV levels remained low for months, even after the antibodies left the bloodstream.
- These individuals showed a strong rise in CD8+ T cells (a type of immune cell that kills infected cells) right when the virus tried to return.
The three people who were not able to control the virus will help researchers understand why the treatment worked for some but not others. This is the first time a combined immunotherapy strategy has shown that long-term HIV control without daily medicines may be possible in humans. It also gives scientists clues about what works:
- Training the immune system with vaccines
- Supporting it with powerful antibodies
- Stimulating it with drugs that activate innate immunity
- And doing all of this before stopping ART
Doctors currently do not offer these treatments to patients; they are still experimental and need larger trials. Researchers say more studies are needed to confirm the results in more people, test the approach in women (the current study included only men), understand why some people respond better than others, and explore additions like better antibodies or drugs that can flush out more of the hidden virus. While a complete cure is still far away, the idea of “remission” (where the virus is controlled by the body itself) seems closer than ever.
Source:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09929-5
Read more:
- The Science Behind HIV Transmission Through Bodily Fluids And How That Influences Risk
- Drug-Resistant HIV On The Rise, WHO Shares New Global Roadmap
- World AIDS Day: How HIV+ Couples Can Have Healthy HIV-Free Babies? Senior Gynaecologist Suggests Steps To Be Taken
- World AIDS Day 2025: Theme, History, Deaths And Infections, And India's AIDS Control Programme