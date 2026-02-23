New Study Suggests We’ve Been Blaming Screens Too Quickly, The Real Reason We’re All Squinting Is Hiding In Our Living Rooms
Researchers in New York suggest that nearsightedness may not be caused directly by screens, the issue could be something far more ordinary and embarrassing
Published : February 23, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
For years, we’ve been yelling at children to “get off the screen” as if the iPad were to blame for their poor vision. Screens have been cast as the villain in the myopia story but according to new research from the State University of New York College of Optometry, the story may have a different villain.
In a study published in Cell Reports, researchers suggest that nearsightedness (myopia) may not be caused directly by screens themselves. Instead, the issue could be something far more ordinary and embarrassing: prolonged close-up focusing in dim indoor lighting. In other words, it’s not just that we’re staring at things. It’s how we’re staring at them and in what lighting.
The Epidemic We Can’t Quite Explain
Myopia has reached what scientists call “near-epidemic levels.” About half of young adults in the U.S. and Europe are nearsighted. In parts of East Asia, the number climbs to nearly 90 percent. Genetics absolutely play a role. If your parents squint at menus, there’s a good chance you will too. But genes don’t typically change this dramatically in just a few generations. So researchers have been looking at environmental factors. They already know a few things:
- More time outdoors seems protective.
- Extended close-up work increases risk.
- Treatments as different as atropine eye drops, multifocal lenses, and special optical designs can slow progression.
These solutions seem wildly different. Why would eye drops and going outside work through the same biological story? Enter the pupil. The researchers propose that the key might be how much light actually reaches the retina (the light-sensitive layer at the back of your eye).
In bright outdoor light, your pupil constricts to protect the eye but still allows plenty of light to reach the retina. It’s like a camera adjusting perfectly to a sunny day. But when you focus on something up close (your phone, a book, a laptop, emails), your pupil also constricts because it’s trying to sharpen the image.
Now imagine doing that in dim indoor lighting. You’re focusing intensely. Your pupil narrows to sharpen the image. But the room is already low-light. The result? Less light reaches the retina than it ideally should. According to the study’s authors, sustained periods of reduced retinal stimulation could affect neural pathways involved in visual processing. Over time, that may contribute to the development and progression of myopia.
Why Going Outside Feels Like Eye Therapy
This hypothesis also helps explain something doctors have been saying for years: kids who spend more time outdoors tend to have lower rates of myopia. Bright outdoor light keeps retinal stimulation high. Your pupil behaves differently. Your eyes shift between distances instead of locking into permanent close-up mode.
It also explains why atropine drops might help — they limit how much the pupil constricts, potentially allowing more light in. Multifocal lenses? They reduce the strain of strong close-up focusing. Different methods, possibly converging on the same underlying mechanism. The researchers are clear: they are not saying screens directly cause myopia. They’re not claiming dim light alone is responsible, and they’re not dismissing genetic influence. What they are offering is a testable idea that reframes the conversation. Instead of asking, “Are screens ruining our eyes?” we might ask:
- How long are we focusing up close?
- In what lighting conditions?
- How often are our eyes exposed to bright, varied, outdoor environments?
Source:
https://www.cell.com/cell-reports/fulltext/S2211-1247(26)00016-1
