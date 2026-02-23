ETV Bharat / health

New Study Suggests We’ve Been Blaming Screens Too Quickly, The Real Reason We’re All Squinting Is Hiding In Our Living Rooms

For years, we’ve been yelling at children to “get off the screen” as if the iPad were to blame for their poor vision. Screens have been cast as the villain in the myopia story but according to new research from the State University of New York College of Optometry, the story may have a different villain.

In a study published in Cell Reports, researchers suggest that nearsightedness (myopia) may not be caused directly by screens themselves. Instead, the issue could be something far more ordinary and embarrassing: prolonged close-up focusing in dim indoor lighting. In other words, it’s not just that we’re staring at things. It’s how we’re staring at them and in what lighting.

The Epidemic We Can’t Quite Explain

Myopia has reached what scientists call “near-epidemic levels.” About half of young adults in the U.S. and Europe are nearsighted. In parts of East Asia, the number climbs to nearly 90 percent. Genetics absolutely play a role. If your parents squint at menus, there’s a good chance you will too. But genes don’t typically change this dramatically in just a few generations. So researchers have been looking at environmental factors. They already know a few things:

More time outdoors seems protective. Extended close-up work increases risk. Treatments as different as atropine eye drops, multifocal lenses, and special optical designs can slow progression.

These solutions seem wildly different. Why would eye drops and going outside work through the same biological story? Enter the pupil. The researchers propose that the key might be how much light actually reaches the retina (the light-sensitive layer at the back of your eye).

In bright outdoor light, your pupil constricts to protect the eye but still allows plenty of light to reach the retina. It’s like a camera adjusting perfectly to a sunny day. But when you focus on something up close (your phone, a book, a laptop, emails), your pupil also constricts because it’s trying to sharpen the image.