Weak Arms And Shoulders? Here's How To Get Stronger In Your Upper Body Without Using Any Weights To Work Out
Calisthenics is a simple but intense form of exercise you can do anywhere, anytime for gaining strength in your upper body.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
You don't always need heavy weights or gym machines to build strength in your upper body. Calisthenics (a form of bodyweight training) is a great way to get stronger by doing push-ups, pull-ups, dips, and other similar exercises. Calisthenics is a form of strength training that relies almost entirely on your own body weight instead of external weights or gym machines. The exercises are simple in theory (push-ups, pull-ups, squats, dips and handstands) but mastering them can take surprising amounts of strength, control and patience.
Also read: Calisthenics Explained: How To Start Bodyweight Training Without Touching A Dumbbell Or Going To The Gym
“Beginners can build upper body strength over time by using only their body weight and the right approach,” Shubham Mishra, Founder and CEO of Indian School of Calisthenics told ETV Bharat. He explains how to do it right.
Progressive Overload
The concept of progressive overload is one of the most important ideas behind building strength. The point of this idea is to make workouts harder over time so that muscles keep getting stronger and changing. In calisthenics, instead of just adding weights, people can make things harder by changing the types of exercises they do, slowing down the pace of their movements, or doing more sets and reps. These slow changes make sure that the muscles are always being pushed.
Tempo Training
The 3-3-3 tempo method is a popular choice, according to Mishra. This method has a person lower their body for three seconds, hold the position for three seconds, and then raise it back up for three seconds. For instance, doing a push-up slowly, with a short pause at the bottom, and then pushing back up in a controlled way can make the exercise much more effective than doing it quickly.
Do Variations Of Exercises
Pull-up variations like neutral grip pull-ups, wide grip pull-ups, commando pull-ups, or assisted one-arm pull-ups also help make the back, shoulders, and arms stronger. Mishra recommends adding more sets and reps over time.
You also need to slowly do more work when you do strength training. Beginners can start with three sets of 8 to 10 push-ups. They can try to do more reps or add more sets as they get stronger. For example, going from 10 reps per set to 12 or 15 reps can make the training stimulus much stronger. Adding an extra set to your routine is another good way to make your muscles work harder.
Consistency Leads To Long-Term Progress
Getting stronger through calisthenics takes time. If you practice bodyweight exercises regularly, pay attention to your form, and make the exercises harder over time, you can see big improvements in your upper body strength.
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