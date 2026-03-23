ETV Bharat / health

Weak Arms And Shoulders? Here's How To Get Stronger In Your Upper Body Without Using Any Weights To Work Out

You don't always need heavy weights or gym machines to build strength in your upper body. Calisthenics (a form of bodyweight training) is a great way to get stronger by doing push-ups, pull-ups, dips, and other similar exercises. Calisthenics is a form of strength training that relies almost entirely on your own body weight instead of external weights or gym machines. The exercises are simple in theory (push-ups, pull-ups, squats, dips and handstands) but mastering them can take surprising amounts of strength, control and patience.

“Beginners can build upper body strength over time by using only their body weight and the right approach,” Shubham Mishra, Founder and CEO of Indian School of Calisthenics told ETV Bharat. He explains how to do it right.

Progressive Overload

The concept of progressive overload is one of the most important ideas behind building strength. The point of this idea is to make workouts harder over time so that muscles keep getting stronger and changing. In calisthenics, instead of just adding weights, people can make things harder by changing the types of exercises they do, slowing down the pace of their movements, or doing more sets and reps. These slow changes make sure that the muscles are always being pushed.

Tempo Training