ETV Bharat / health

Stroke Cases Rising Among Younger Adults, Warns Hyderabad Medical Experts

Hyderabad: Brain strokes, once commonly associated with older adults, are now being reported among younger and middle-aged people. Around 15 stroke patients are seen in the outpatient department each month in clinical practice, including a considerable number of middle-aged individuals.

World Stroke Day is observed every year on October 29 to raise awareness about stroke prevention, early diagnosis and timely treatment. The theme 'Every Minute Counts' focuses on the importance of acting quickly when stroke symptoms appear. Global estimates suggest that approximately one in four people aged 25 and above may experience a stroke during their lifetime.

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to a part of the brain is interrupted or a blood vessel ruptures, causing bleeding in the brain. The two main types are ischaemic stroke, caused by a blocked blood vessel, and haemorrhagic stroke, caused by bleeding.

When the brain is deprived of oxygen and nutrients, brain cells begin to sustain damage rapidly, potentially resulting in weakness on one side of the body, speech difficulties, vision problems, loss of balance or difficulty walking.

Recognising the symptoms and reaching a hospital equipped to manage acute stroke are crucial. Depending on the type of stroke, the time since symptoms began and the patient's condition, doctors may consider intravenous thrombolysis to dissolve a blood clot or mechanical thrombectomy to remove it. These treatments are time-sensitive and suitable only for appropriately selected patients.

High blood pressure is one of the most important modifiable risk factors for stroke, as it can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of both blocked and ruptured blood vessels.

Other major risk factors include diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, tobacco use and certain heart conditions. Atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm, can cause blood clots to form in the heart and travel to the brain, blocking an artery. Uncontrolled hypertension, aneurysms and other blood vessel abnormalities can also lead to bleeding in the brain.

Although the risk of stroke generally increases with age, young adults and middle-aged people are not immune. Hypertension, diabetes, obesity, physical inactivity, smoking, certain heart conditions and a family history of vascular disease may increase their risk. Some younger patients may require further investigations to determine the underlying cause.

Changing lifestyle patterns are also a public health concern. Irregular working hours, prolonged sitting, inadequate sleep, unhealthy dietary habits and insufficient physical activity may contribute to hypertension, diabetes and obesity. These factors are relevant among people in sedentary occupations, including the information technology sector. However, stroke can result from a combination of factors, and lifestyle alone may not explain every case.