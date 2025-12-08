ETV Bharat / health

Harvard Researcher Confirms That Stress Can Make Your Hair Fall Out, Here's How

According to scientist Ya-Chieh Hsu, who is also a principal faculty member of the Harvard Stem Cell Institute, when you get stressed, your sympathetic nervous system kicks into high gear. This releases a neurotransmitter called norepinephrine.

Norepinephrine is supposed to help you survive danger. Instead, it goes full Regina George on your hair follicles. If you have highly active cells in your follicles (which you do), too much norepinephrine basically kills them on the spot. But there’s a silver lining: the stem cells survive this little massacre. So your hair can grow back. Think of this as nature giving you a refund, but only store credit.

The Immune System Joins the Drama

Scientists looked at the follicles under a microscope and noticed they resembled something that “looked like hydrochloric acid had been poured on them.” This led postdoc Emily Scott-Solomon to dig deeper. She found that after stress kills off those follicle cells, the body interprets the resulting damage as some kind of invasion... as if the hair follicles had joined a rival gang!

Illustration of the process (Image courtesy Hsu Lab)

This sets off a full-blown immune “cascade,” which is scientific for “Oh no, we pressed the big red button.” Your immune system activates CD8+ T cells (responsible, hardworking cells) that suddenly decide your hair follicles are enemy agents. And once these T cells get dramatic, they stay dramatic. Future stressors can trigger recurring attacks, which is one way autoimmune conditions like alopecia can get started.