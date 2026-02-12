ETV Bharat / health

Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2026: STIs In The Swipe Era, Why Casual Isn’t Risk-Free

There was a time when meeting someone required leaving the house. Now, you can meet three potential romantic partners before your morning coffee cools. You can filter by height, hobbies, and whether someone “likes dogs more than people”. This is the Swipe Era: fast and gamified when we refer to “catching feelings” as if emotions are communicable diseases. Ironically, actual communicable diseases are also still very much in the chat.

Today, on Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2026, it’s worth asking an uncomfortable question: when we are more digitally connected than ever, why are sexually transmitted infections rising?

The Myth of the “Informed Urban Adult”

There’s a comforting narrative we tell ourselves. STIs are something that happen because of ignorance. Because of “lack of awareness.” Because of someone, somewhere, not knowing better. Except the data increasingly shows rising STI rates among educated, urban populations: people with degrees, Wi-Fi and gym memberships.

In cities, casual dating has become normalised. There’s less moral panic around sex. But somewhere along the way, “less shame” has mutated into “less caution.” We assume that because someone works in consulting or quotes Haruki Murakami on their profile, they must also be STI-free. One of the most inconvenient facts about many STIs is that they don’t announce themselves. No dramatic symptoms or neon sign that says, “Please get tested.” HPV, chlamydia, and even certain early-stage infections can be asymptomatic for years. Which means people carry them unknowingly and transmission becomes more about simple unawareness.

The swipe culture has normalised casual dating in cities (Getty Images)