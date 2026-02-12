Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2026: STIs In The Swipe Era, Why Casual Isn’t Risk-Free
When we are more digitally connected than ever, why are sexually transmitted infections rising?
There was a time when meeting someone required leaving the house. Now, you can meet three potential romantic partners before your morning coffee cools. You can filter by height, hobbies, and whether someone “likes dogs more than people”. This is the Swipe Era: fast and gamified when we refer to “catching feelings” as if emotions are communicable diseases. Ironically, actual communicable diseases are also still very much in the chat.
Today, on Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2026, it’s worth asking an uncomfortable question: when we are more digitally connected than ever, why are sexually transmitted infections rising?
The Myth of the “Informed Urban Adult”
There’s a comforting narrative we tell ourselves. STIs are something that happen because of ignorance. Because of “lack of awareness.” Because of someone, somewhere, not knowing better. Except the data increasingly shows rising STI rates among educated, urban populations: people with degrees, Wi-Fi and gym memberships.
In cities, casual dating has become normalised. There’s less moral panic around sex. But somewhere along the way, “less shame” has mutated into “less caution.” We assume that because someone works in consulting or quotes Haruki Murakami on their profile, they must also be STI-free. One of the most inconvenient facts about many STIs is that they don’t announce themselves. No dramatic symptoms or neon sign that says, “Please get tested.” HPV, chlamydia, and even certain early-stage infections can be asymptomatic for years. Which means people carry them unknowingly and transmission becomes more about simple unawareness.
Dr Durva Kurkure, Consultant Radiation Oncology at HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali, points out, “Stigma remains a major hidden barrier to screening for HPV and other sexually transmitted infections. Many women and couples associate STI testing with judgement, infidelity, or social embarrassment, which discourages open conversations and preventive health check-ups.”
In other words, we’d rather not know. The trouble is, HPV — one of the most common sexually transmitted infections globally — can persist silently and progress toward precancer or cancer if untreated. Dr. Kurkure explains that infections that are easily detectable and manageable may go untreated for years simply because people avoid screening.
Testing Is Still Treated Like A Confession
Try this experiment: casually suggest to someone you’re dating that you both get tested before becoming intimate. Watch the room temperature change. Despite all our progressive hashtags and carefully curated “sex-positive” language, testing still carries the emotional weight of accusation: If I suggest we test, am I implying you’re promiscuous? If you suggest we test, are you hiding something? This is the unspoken tension.
Dr Kurkure emphasizes that normalising sexual health discussions, couple-based screenings, and routine gynaecological check-ups is paramount. “On a public health level,” she notes, “removing stigma becomes as important as medical intervention to prevent cervical and other cancers caused by HPV.” Testing should feel as ordinary as a dental cleaning. Instead, it feels like a relationship audit.
Urban India is not unaware of the HPV vaccine. People have heard of it. It pops up in conversations occasionally, usually followed by someone saying, “Isn’t that for teenagers?” Dr. Kurkure highlights a gap. “Many people assume the HPV vaccine is only for adolescents, or that it’s unnecessary if already married or that it’s irrelevant if one is sexually active. None of these assumptions tell the full story.
The vaccine is most effective before exposure to HPV — which is why it’s recommended for adolescents — but it can still offer protection for young adults and even later in life, after medical consultation.” HPV is astonishingly common. Most sexually active individuals will encounter it at some point. We’ll research air purifiers for months, but hesitate over a vaccine that reduces cancer risk.
Illusion of Safety
Condoms are widely discussed for pregnancy prevention. But their role in reducing STI transmission often feels like a secondary footnote. There’s also a growing perception problem. Some people believe: If pregnancy isn’t a concern, condoms aren’t essential or that trust equals safety. Add to this the convenience factor. Condoms require planning. Spontaneity is apparently more romantic than preparedness. But Dr. Kurkure clarifies an important nuance: condoms do not provide complete protection against HPV because the virus spreads through skin-to-skin contact. However, consistent use significantly lowers transmission risk.
Dating apps create a strange illusion of screening. Profiles feel curated, intentional. We know someone’s job, favourite film, maybe even their attachment style. But we don’t know their last test date. Swiping fosters emotional distance. And emotional distance sometimes translates into risk minimization. If someone feels temporary — a date, a weekend, a situationship — the long-term health conversation feels disproportionate. But viruses do not respect emotional categories.
Casual doesn’t mean consequence-free.
Perhaps Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day isn’t about scaring people into abstinence or moralising about modern dating. It’s about recalibrating what responsibility looks like in 2026. Responsibility is mutual testing before exclusivity. It’s vaccination without embarrassment. It’s condoms even when things feel spontaneous. It’s routine check-ups without waiting for symptoms. The grown-up version of modern intimacy doesn’t kill the mood. It protects it. Nothing ruins a meet-cute quite like a diagnosis that could have been prevented by a five-minute conversation and a routine test.
