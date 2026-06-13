ETV Bharat / health

Meditation: The Art of Stillness In A Noisy World

There is a curious contradiction at the heart of modern life. Never before have human beings had so many devices designed to save time, and yet never before have we felt so pressed for it. Never before have we been so connected, and yet loneliness remains widespread. Never before have we had such immediate access to information, and yet our minds often feel overwhelmed, fragmented, and restless.

The average person wakes up to a phone alarm, checks messages before getting out of bed, scrolls through headlines during breakfast, navigates traffic while listening to podcasts, responds to notifications throughout the day, and falls asleep with a glowing screen nearby.

Even in moments that appear quiet, there is an invisible hum of mental activity. We are constantly thinking about what happened yesterday or what might happen tomorrow. Rarely do we inhabit the present moment. This is why meditation has become increasingly relevant as a doorway back to something we have forgotten: Stillness.

Balance and harmony (ETV Bharat)

The Noise We Carry Within

When people hear the word meditation, they often imagine someone sitting cross-legged on a mountaintop, detached from ordinary life. Yet meditation is not primarily about posture. Nor is it about adopting a particular belief system. Meditation begins with a simple observation: most people spend their lives identified with a continuous stream of thought. The mind comments, judges, compares, worries, plans, remembers, and narrates. It creates stories about who we are and what our lives mean. These stories become so familiar that we rarely question them.

We assume that because a thought appears in the mind, it must be true. But meditation invites a radical shift. Instead of being absorbed in every thought, we learn to observe them. We discover that thoughts come and go much like clouds moving across the sky. The awareness that observes them remains. This awareness is the foundation of stillness.

The journey inward (ETV Bharat)

Stillness Is Not the Absence of Sound

One of the great misunderstandings about meditation is the belief that stillness means complete silence. In reality, stillness is not dependent on external conditions. A person can sit in a quiet room while experiencing tremendous mental turbulence. Another can sit in a busy airport and remain inwardly at peace. Stillness is not the absence of sound but the absence of compulsive resistance to what is.

As an example, imagine standing beside the ocean. Waves continue to rise and fall. The surface is in motion. Yet beneath the waves lies a vast depth that remains largely undisturbed. Human consciousness is similar. Thoughts, emotions, and experiences move across the surface of awareness. Meditation helps us recognize the depth beneath them.