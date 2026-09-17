ETV Bharat / health

Govt Issues Advisory To Regulate Stem Cell Therapy In India

The government on Thursday said it has issued an advisory to regulate stem cell therapy, saying the therapy is permitted as standard care in routine clinical practice only for disease conditions or indications included in the list approved by the Health Ministry. With regard to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), the advisory stipulates that the therapeutic use of any type of stem cell in autism is to remain restricted to duly approved clinical trials, in accordance with the National Guidelines for Stem Cell Research, 2017.

The advisory, dated September 16, has been sent to all states and Union Territories that have adopted the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, regarding regulation of stem cell therapy. The advisory reiterates the existing framework governing stem cell research and therapy.

The advisory also draws attention to the consequences of non-compliance with the framework governing stem cell therapy. The Supreme Court, in its judgement dated January 30, 2026, held that non-compliance with the statutory mandate must attract consequences, including professional misconduct under Regulation 7.22 of the IMC Regulations, 2002, as well as action under Sections 32 and 40 of the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, which provide for cancellation of registration and penalty.