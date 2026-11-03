ETV Bharat / health

From Baby Showers To Stem Cell Banking, How Modern Parents Are Rethinking Pregnancy Preparations

Stem cell banking is a topic parents to-be need to know about ( Getty Images )

Traditionally, pregnancy preparation has been associated with parties like baby showers, decorating nurseries, buying clothes and picking the right name for the baby. Today, these milestones are increasingly accompanied by conversations about preventive healthcare, newborn screening and advances in medical science that may influence their child's future health. One such topic is umbilical cord blood stem cell banking.

According to India's Civil Registration System (CRS) 2024 report, approximately 2.55 crore births were registered across the country. This figure highlights the enormous scale of maternal and newborn healthcare needs and the importance of informed decision-making during pregnancy.

Also read: Can Couples Time Conception Around Festivals? Things To Know About Pregnancy Planning For Auspicious Dates Beyond Traditional Pregnancy Planning Expectant parents today have access to information about nutrition of pregnant women, antenatal screening, genetic testing, delivery options and newborn care. In addition to this list, another topic they may wish to understand is stem cell preservation. “Umbilical cord blood, collected from the umbilical cord and placenta after birth, contains haematopoietic stem cells. These cells can develop into different types of blood cells and are used in established stem cell transplantation procedures for selected conditions, including certain blood cancers, inherited blood disorders, immune deficiencies and metabolic disorders,” explains Dr. Geetika Jasal, Medical Spokesperson, Cryoviva Life Sciences. According to the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB) cord blood fact sheet, cord blood contains blood-forming stem cells used in transplantation to treat selected blood cancers, inherited genetic disorders, immune deficiencies and metabolic diseases. It identifies at least 80 such conditions, although treatment suitability depends on the specific disease and the clinical circumstances.