From Baby Showers To Stem Cell Banking, How Modern Parents Are Rethinking Pregnancy Preparations
Stem cell banking includes collecting, processing and preserving umbilical cord blood for possible future medical use.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 11:51 AM IST
Traditionally, pregnancy preparation has been associated with parties like baby showers, decorating nurseries, buying clothes and picking the right name for the baby. Today, these milestones are increasingly accompanied by conversations about preventive healthcare, newborn screening and advances in medical science that may influence their child's future health. One such topic is umbilical cord blood stem cell banking.
According to India's Civil Registration System (CRS) 2024 report, approximately 2.55 crore births were registered across the country. This figure highlights the enormous scale of maternal and newborn healthcare needs and the importance of informed decision-making during pregnancy.
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Beyond Traditional Pregnancy Planning
Expectant parents today have access to information about nutrition of pregnant women, antenatal screening, genetic testing, delivery options and newborn care. In addition to this list, another topic they may wish to understand is stem cell preservation.
“Umbilical cord blood, collected from the umbilical cord and placenta after birth, contains haematopoietic stem cells. These cells can develop into different types of blood cells and are used in established stem cell transplantation procedures for selected conditions, including certain blood cancers, inherited blood disorders, immune deficiencies and metabolic disorders,” explains Dr. Geetika Jasal, Medical Spokesperson, Cryoviva Life Sciences.
According to the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB) cord blood fact sheet, cord blood contains blood-forming stem cells used in transplantation to treat selected blood cancers, inherited genetic disorders, immune deficiencies and metabolic diseases. It identifies at least 80 such conditions, although treatment suitability depends on the specific disease and the clinical circumstances.
How Stem Cell Science Is Influencing Healthcare Conversations
In 1988, the first successful transplant using stem cells from the umbilical cord blood was performed in a child with Fanconi Anaemia. This milestone helped establish cord blood as an alternative source of haematopoietic stem cells for transplantation. Dr. Jasal told ETV Bharat that since then, cord blood transplantation has become an established treatment option for selected blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Meanwhile, regenerative medicine is investigating whether stem cells and other biological materials may have future applications in tissue repair however, this is an area of ongoing research.
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Making Informed Choices Before Childbirth
Cord blood banking involves collecting, processing and preserving umbilical cord blood for possible future medical use. Cord blood banking can be public or private, based on availability and specific medical considerations of individuals. Public banks make donated cord blood available for appropriately matched patients who need a transplant. Private banks store cord blood for potential use by the child or family, subject to medical suitability.
Ultimately, preparing for parenthood means balancing emotional milestones with evidence-based healthcare decisions. Baby showers celebrate the arrival of a new life, while informed conversations about newborn screening, preventive care and available medical options help parents make thoughtful decisions.
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