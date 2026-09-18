ETV Bharat / health

Steep Medical Device Markups Trigger National Call For Fair Pricing Framework

For a patient lying in a hospital bed, an IV set, syringe or catheter is not something they can compare, bargain over or choose not to buy. Yet the price printed on some basic medical consumables can be many times higher than what the hospital paid for them. A recent Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) survey has brought this largely invisible part of hospital bills into focus.

The survey found that an IV infusion set purchased for Rs. 11.05 carried an MRP of Rs. 325, a reported markup of 2,841%. The findings have triggered a wider debate over how medical devices are priced and whether the existing regulatory framework adequately protects patients while allowing manufacturers and importers to maintain sustainable businesses.

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has flagged substantial differences between procurement prices and printed MRPs of hospital consumables following a survey of hospitals in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. FDA officials examined medical devices used for inpatients and found large price differences across several categories. Among the examples cited by the FDA, a 10-ml syringe purchased for Rs. 6.75 carried an MRP of Rs. 57.20, representing a reported difference of about 747%. A catheter procured for Rs. 29.41 had an MRP of Rs 310.

The disparity was also seen in respiratory-care products. According to details reported by the Maharashtra FDA, a nebuliser purchased for around Rs. 40 carried a retail price of Rs. 650, while an oxygen-mask-related product purchased for around Rs. 45 had an MRP of about Rs. 715. The reported differences in these cases ran into four figures.

AiMeD Calls For A Fair-Pricing Policy

The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) has welcomed Mundhe's intervention, arguing that the findings highlight a structural issue in the way medical devices are priced.

“Rational profits for any business is understandable but not irrational profiteering; it’s unfair,” said AiMeD Forum Coordinator Rajiv Nath. Speaking to ETV Bharat in New Delhi on Friday, Nath called for a fair-pricing policy specifically for medical devices, with transparent trade-margin limits linked to ex-factory prices for domestically manufactured products or landed import costs for imported devices.

“The absence of such a framework can create an uneven market. Manufacturers and importers that maintain transparent pricing can find themselves competing against a system where substantial downstream markups are possible,” Nath added.

AiMeD has also sought structured price monitoring and pilot studies based on its proposals, describing the approach as “policy making by evidence”. According to the industry body, the issue is not only about reducing patients’ bills. It also concerns the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers, investment in innovation and the broader goal of building an Indian medical-device ecosystem.

Medical-Device Market Expected To Reach $50 Billion

The pricing debate comes as India seeks to expand domestic medical-device manufacturing and reduce its dependence on imports. The medical-device sector covers a wide range of products, from electronic equipment and implants to consumables, disposables, surgical instruments and in-vitro diagnostic reagents.

Indian manufacturers already produce products including catheters, perfusion sets, extension lines, cannulas, feeding tubes, needles, syringes, cardiac stents and orthopaedic implants. A parliamentary review noted that India's medical-device market was expected to reach around USD 50 billion by 2030, while approximately 80% of domestic sales were accounted for by imported devices at the time of the assessment. Overall, around 70%-80% of India's medical-device requirements and sales depend on imports, according to figures cited in the material.