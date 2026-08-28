ETV Bharat / health

Spouted Baby Food Pouches More Like Sugary Drinks Than Nutritious Food

Commercial baby foods in spouted pouches intended to boost nutritional intake from the age of 6 months onwards are often more like sugary drinks and smoothies than nutritious food, finds an analysis of UK products, published online in Archives of Disease in Childhood.

They are often higher in sugar and lower in nutrient density than breast milk or formula, as well as frequently lacking the texture needed to help babies learn to eat solid foods, the analysis shows. These pouches are currently labelled as a complementary food to be used alongside breast milk or formula, but the findings prompt the researchers to question whether this labelling is appropriate and to call for a regulatory review of these products.

Breast milk alone supplies all the key nutrients needed up to the age of around 6 months. After that, complementary foods are essential for establishing healthy food preferences, optimal growth, and long term health, as well as for helping babies learn how to eat solid foods, explain the researchers.

Complementary foods should have an increasingly solid texture and be more energy and nutrient dense than breast milk, they add. But while spouted pouches have become the dominant packaging for commercial baby foods, it’s not clear if their content fulfils these criteria, particularly as the contents need to be thin enough to pass through the spout.

To find out, the researchers reviewed the commercial baby foods available in 6 large hypermarkets, serving families in Glasgow, Scotland in October and November 2024. In all, they found 298 products from 16 manufacturers, of which 178 (60%) were spouted pouches. All these pouches were labelled as suitable for children under 12 months; two-thirds were aimed at babies aged 6 months or younger; counter to official recommendations. Of the other products, 46 (38%) were aimed at infants aged 12 months or more.