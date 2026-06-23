ETV Bharat / health

Preventing Injuries Starts with Nutrition: What Young Athletes Often Overlook

Every young athlete knows the drill: train harder, more reps, recover faster and repeat. They obsess over the training load but still fail to see results. They miss the variable sitting at the root of soft tissue health, bone density and recovery capacity: nutrition.

“Most young athletes associate protein and adequate nutrition with muscles because muscles are visible and measurable. However, muscles are not the place where athletes break down, tendons and ligaments are. They have low vascularity, which means they get minimal amounts of blood supply, leading to slow recovery and repairs. When an athlete's nutrition is insufficient, especially during the foundation years, connective tissues degrade over time. Injuries such as shin splints, patellar tendinopathy and stress fractures get blamed on training, but actually stem from poor tissue recovery,” says Rayhan Khimji, international taekwondo athlete who has represented India at the Youth Olympics.

Rayhan Khimji (ETV Bharat)

The 17-year-old founder of clean label SNACC says that to understand nutrition, protein’s function must be understood. Most young athletes associate protein with muscle mass, which is too narrow and misleading in understanding its role. “Protein is the primary substrate for tissue repair,” he tells ETV Bharat. “For an athlete to maximise this, the required intake must be no less than 1.8-2 gm per kg of bodyweight daily; otherwise, simple gains are being left at training.”

Also read: Food As Medicine: What If Your Body Isn't Broken But Just Missing the Right Nutrients?

The microtears in the short run accumulate rather than resolve, which compounds and becomes a structural liability. Most importantly, in weight-category sports, most athletes have to operate in a caloric deficit, which compounds the connective tissue risk significantly and needs to be countered with sufficient protein to maintain physical form.