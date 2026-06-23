Preventing Injuries Starts with Nutrition: What Young Athletes Often Overlook
Next in the 'Food As Medicine' series, 17-year-old international taekwondo athlete Rayhan Khimji says the cost of ignoring sports nutrition is injury and long-term damage.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 10:02 AM IST
Every young athlete knows the drill: train harder, more reps, recover faster and repeat. They obsess over the training load but still fail to see results. They miss the variable sitting at the root of soft tissue health, bone density and recovery capacity: nutrition.
“Most young athletes associate protein and adequate nutrition with muscles because muscles are visible and measurable. However, muscles are not the place where athletes break down, tendons and ligaments are. They have low vascularity, which means they get minimal amounts of blood supply, leading to slow recovery and repairs. When an athlete's nutrition is insufficient, especially during the foundation years, connective tissues degrade over time. Injuries such as shin splints, patellar tendinopathy and stress fractures get blamed on training, but actually stem from poor tissue recovery,” says Rayhan Khimji, international taekwondo athlete who has represented India at the Youth Olympics.
The 17-year-old founder of clean label SNACC says that to understand nutrition, protein’s function must be understood. Most young athletes associate protein with muscle mass, which is too narrow and misleading in understanding its role. “Protein is the primary substrate for tissue repair,” he tells ETV Bharat. “For an athlete to maximise this, the required intake must be no less than 1.8-2 gm per kg of bodyweight daily; otherwise, simple gains are being left at training.”
Also read: Food As Medicine: What If Your Body Isn't Broken But Just Missing the Right Nutrients?
The microtears in the short run accumulate rather than resolve, which compounds and becomes a structural liability. Most importantly, in weight-category sports, most athletes have to operate in a caloric deficit, which compounds the connective tissue risk significantly and needs to be countered with sufficient protein to maintain physical form.
With protein, the correct micronutrients must also be catered to. “Calcium and Vitamin D are well-known, but they do not make up the whole story. The missing pieces are Vitamin C, magnesium, and iron. Vitamin C is the key variable your body requires to produce collagen. Collagen is the protein that tendons, ligaments and carilage are made up of, which degrades over time due to athletic strain,” says Rayhan.
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Without collagen, repair is slower, and your body stays weaker between sessions. Magnesium controls muscle contractions and nerve signalling at the very cellular level. Without sufficient magnesium, sleep worsens, and cramps are more frequent. These symptoms get blamed on overtraining when in reality, it's a nutritional gap. Iron is what allows red blood cells to carry oxygen to the working muscles. Low iron means low oxygen, which is the reason fatigue kicks in real quick.
Also read: Confused Between Carbs, Fibre And Fat? Follow This Simple Guide To Healthy Food Components
While what needs to be consumed is covered, when it needs to be consumed is as important. The post-training window of 30-60 minutes is when the body is primed for glycogen replensihment and the initiation of muscle protein synthesis. Missing this window means your body has not recovered completely from the previous session, resulting in fatigue and low neuromuscular control. The fix is simple: protein and carbs within that window, refuelling your body correctly.
The gap is not expensive or complicated, says Rayhan. Protein, micronutrients and timings are all accessible interventions. The cost of ignoring them is more than just aches. It is injuries and long-term damage. A few changes in nutrition are what separate a good athlete from a great one.
This article is part of our series Food As Medicine, which sits at the crossroads of nutrition, healthcare and wellness.
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