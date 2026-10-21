ETV Bharat / health

Specialists Warn Chronic Pain Is An Invisible Epidemic

Doctors observe that most people in rural regions manage pain through temporary balms, belts and sheer endurance ( Getty Images )

Every day, people from rural districts travel hours into cities carrying a burden that rarely makes headlines: chronic pain. The city's specialists are calling it the invisible epidemic. RusanMed's nationwide Independent Survey on Pain Management in India, which polled 746 doctors in 2025, found that 52.3% describe pain management services in rural and underserved regions as mostly unavailable or inadequate, and 52.8% identify the shortage of trained healthcare professionals as the single biggest gap in pain care.

Back and neck pain have become a lifestyle condition across the country accepted by desk workers, daily commuters and physical labourers. Clinical research from AIIM shows that low back pain carries a 14.3% risk of progressing to long-term physical disability. The main cause of low back pain in rural areas is prolonged sitting, incorrect bending posture and daily stress. Despite this heavy toll, doctors observe that most people in these regions manage pain through self-care, relying on temporary balms, belts, and sheer endurance rather than seeking early medical evaluation.