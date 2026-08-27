ETV Bharat / health

'People Underestimate How Intense Padel Actually Is': Spanish Padel Athlete Jesús Moya

I would work on squats and unilateral variations, strength exercises for the posterior chain, anti-rotational and rotational core work, hip stability exercises, and specific work for the shoulders and back. I’d also include mobility exercises, especially for the ankles, hips, and thoracic spine. Something I consider fundamental is single-leg work, because in padel we are constantly loading the body asymmetrically.

I’m not a fitness expert, so I don’t think there’s a specific list of exercises that works the same way for everyone. But there are some exercises that I consider rather important.

A significant part of it is focused on those areas. Strength is necessary, but in padel, there’s not much value in being strong if you can’t apply that strength quickly. That’s why we work on acceleration, deceleration, changes of direction, coordination, and explosive movements. We try to make sure the exercises have real transfer to what happens during a match. For me, the key is combining strength, power, speed, and the ability to repeat efforts. A padel player has to be able to make an explosive movement and, just a few seconds later, do it again.

Q 3. Padel involves explosive movements, sudden changes of direction, and repeated accelerations. How much of your training focuses on speed and agility compared with conventional strength training?

In the gym, I try to train strength globally, while placing a lot of emphasis on the legs, core, hip stability, and the strength and mobility of the shoulders and back. I’m not simply trying to lift heavy weights. I want that strength to transfer to the court.

For me, everything is connected. If I had to highlight something, I’d say the legs and core are fundamental, since they form the foundation of practically every movement. But you also need a strong back and shoulders to handle the number of shots and movements we make throughout a season.

Q 2. Which parts of the body need to be especially strong for padel: legs, core, shoulders, or back? And how do you train them?

You’re also often playing from a low position, reacting within fractions of a second, and repeating those efforts for hours. It’s not just about running. You need to be able to produce force and speed repeatedly without losing precision or concentration. There’s also an important part that isn’t visible from the outside: the amount of leg and core work required to maintain a good position and hit the ball with stability.

One of the things people underestimate most is how intense padel actually is. Because the court is smaller, it may look like you don't have to run as much, but in reality, you're constantly accelerating, braking, changing direction, turning, and making explosive movements.

Q 1. Padel can seem relatively simple to spectators because the court is smaller than a tennis court. What physical demands of the sport do people tend to underestimate?

Moya rose like a phoenix from the ashes of his injuries to play professionally again (By special arrangement)

ETV Bharat caught up with Moya when he flew to India to represent the VB Realty Cheetahs at the World Padel League. Season 4 of the World Padel League took place in Mumbai at the Dome, SVP Stadium this month. Excerpts from an exclusive interview with the elite athlete:

Padel looks deceptively easy. The court is smaller, the rallies can look relaxed, and there is usually plenty of time for a spectator to think, “I could probably do that.” Then you step onto the court and discover that your legs, core and lungs disagree. For Jesús Moya, the Spanish professional and former Top 30 player, padel is a sport of constant acceleration, sudden braking, rapid changes of direction and explosive movement. That is where fitness becomes crucial. From rebuilding his body after a serious health setback to learning that more training isn't always better, Moya's career offers lessons not only for professionals, but also for India's growing community of recreational padel players.

Q 5. At the beginning of your career, you suffered a health problem that put your future in the sport at risk. When did you realize it could be serious enough to end your career?

It was one of the most difficult periods of my career. I suffered a significant physical problem that forced me to stop when I was trying to establish myself as a professional, and for a while, I genuinely didn’t know whether I would be able to compete again at the level I needed. The hardest part was that it wasn’t simply an injury where you knew you would return after a few weeks or months. There was a point when there was a real possibility that my body wouldn’t be able to handle the demands of professional padel.

I remember realizing that my career could end before I had really achieved what I wanted. That was a huge blow because, when you’re a professional athlete, your life is completely tied to your ability to train and compete. But it also became a turning point. Instead of thinking only about when I could return to playing, I started thinking about how I could rebuild myself and come back as an even better-prepared athlete.

Q 6. Did you have to rebuild your physical condition from scratch after that problem? What was the hardest part about getting ready to compete again?

Yes. In many ways, I felt that I had to start almost from scratch. I had to regain strength, mobility, stability, and, above all, the ability to expose my body to the workloads of a professional player again. After being out for a period of time, that doesn’t happen overnight.

The hardest part was probably accepting that the process had to be gradual. Mentally, I wanted to come back as quickly as possible because I was desperate to compete and make up for lost time, but physically, I had to respect every stage. I also had to regain something that, for me, was even more important than strength: confidence in my own body. When you’ve been through a situation where your career is at risk, you initially pay attention to every sensation and every movement. Little by little, you have to learn to trust your body again.

That experience changed me as an athlete. Before, I focused much more on how much I could do. Afterwards, I learned to ask myself how much I needed to do and how I could do it in the best possible way. And when I finally returned to competition and started achieving important results, I understood that the whole process had been worth it. Having come so close to losing everything made me appreciate every match, every training session, and every opportunity to be on a court much more.

Q 7. You’ve been ranked among the top 30 players in the world and have competed at the highest level. What is the physical routine of an elite player really like when they’re off the court?

Physical preparation takes up a very important part of our lives. It’s not simply about playing padel and then going to the gym. There are strength days, power and speed sessions, mobility work, injury prevention, and recovery. Everything has to be coordinated with training sessions and matches.

Also, when you’re competing frequently, the goal isn’t always to improve. Sometimes the main objective is to maintain your level and make sure your body is fresh for the next match. At the highest level, the difference often comes down to those small details you take care of every day.

Jesus Moya trains to play better and arrive at competition healthy (By special arrangement)

Q 8. Do you use ice baths, massages, physiotherapy, compression, saunas, or other recovery techniques? Which ones really make a difference for you?

Yes, I use different tools depending on the time of the season and how my body is feeling.

Physiotherapy and mobility work are probably among the things that are most important to me. I also use massage and different recovery strategies when the competition load is high. Ice baths, compression, or sauna can be useful tools, but I think it’s important to understand that none of them replace the basics: getting enough sleep, eating well, staying hydrated, and managing training loads properly.

For me, recovery starts long before you get into an ice bath.

Q 9. How important is nutrition to your performance, and what does your diet normally look like during a competition?

It’s extremely important. At this level, small details can make a difference, especially when you have to compete several days in a row.

I try to prioritize high-quality foods and make sure I’m getting enough energy, protein, and hydration. During competition, I also pay close attention to carbohydrates because I need to go into matches with my energy stores topped up. Depending on the match schedule, I adjust my meals. I try to keep them easy to digest and make sure they give me energy without making me feel heavy on court. After competing, the priority is recovery: rehydrating, getting protein, and replenishing energy so that I’m ready for the following day.

Q 10. You’ve been competing at the highest level for years. Has your training changed as you’ve gained experience?

A lot. When you’re younger, you think that training more always means improving more. Over the years, you learn that this isn’t necessarily the case. Now I know my body much better, and I know when I need to push and when I need to reduce the workload. I've also become much more specific. It’s not about training just for the sake of training; it’s about asking what my body needs to play better and arrive at competition healthy. With experience, I think you train better, not necessarily more.

Q 11. Padel is growing rapidly in India, and many beginners are starting to play without necessarily having an athletic background. What is the biggest physical mistake new players should avoid?

I think the biggest mistake is wanting to play too much from the very beginning without preparing your body. Padel is fun, and that makes many people want to play matches for hours. However, the body needs time to adapt to the changes of direction, braking, and repetitive movements.

I recommend starting progressively, working on mobility and basic strength, and, above all, paying attention to the legs and the abductors, hamstrings, calves, and hip area. You don’t need to train like a professional, but you should prepare your body for what you’re going to ask it to do.

Q 12. Can padel alone provide a complete workout, or should recreational players combine it with strength and mobility training?

Padel is a complete sport and provides a great cardiovascular and muscular stimulus, but I would recommend combining it with strength and mobility work. Playing padel makes you better at playing padel, but strength training can help you become more resilient to injury and better able to handle the demands of the sport. You don’t need to spend hours in the gym. With two well-structured sessions per week, you can achieve a lot. Mobility is also important because it allows you to move better and maintain the positions that we repeatedly use in padel.

Q 13. For someone who works at a desk all day and then plays padel in the evening, what would you recommend doing before stepping onto the court?

I wouldn’t go straight into playing. After spending many hours sitting, I would give the body a few minutes to start moving again. I would do a 10 to 15-minute dynamic activation routine, including ankle and hip mobility, glute and core activation, and some dynamic movements to prepare the shoulders and thoracic area. Then I would gradually introduce lateral movements, small changes of direction, and accelerations before starting to play at maximum intensity.