ETV Bharat / health

Adding More Soy And Legumes To Your Daily Tiffin Could Lower BP Risk

There was a 30% reduction in risk of hypertension in those who ate upto 170 grams of legumes per day ( Getty Images )

A new systematic review and meta-analysis published in the BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health journal has found that a higher daily intake of soy and legumes is linked to a lower risk of developing high blood pressure.

Hypertension is one of the most significant global health challenges faced to date – affecting an estimated 1.4 billion people worldwide. It is a leading risk factor for cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease, contributing to millions of preventable deaths each year. The prevalence of hypertension has significantly increased from 66 million cases in 1990 to over 1.28 billion cases in 2019, representing a 115% increase over three decades. Given the higher rates of hypertension in low and middle-income countries, these trends raise further concerns around already growing health inequalities.

Previous studies have shown that consuming legumes and soy foods is associated with a lower risk of overall cardiovascular disease, but specific research has remained limited when examining the relationship between legumes and soy consumption and the risk of hypertension.

The researchers from Plant-Based Health Professionals UK, supported by Dr Dagfinn Aune from Imperial College London conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis, searching several scientific and medical databases for all relevant peer-reviewed research studies on the topic up until June 2025. This resulted in 9 high quality publications with 11 prospective cohort studies being included in the meta-analysis. Five studies were from the United States, four from Asia and two from Europe. Eight studies included both men and women, two studies included only women, and one study included only men. The number of participants ranged from 1,152 to 88,475 across the studies and the number of cases of hypertension ranged from 144 to 35,375.

The pooled results among the studies together first showed that the highest vs lowest intake of legumes and soy consumed was associated with a 16% and 18% lower risk of developing high blood pressure. Further results from a linear dose-response analysis revealed a 12% and a 24% lower risk for every 100 grams of legumes and soy respectively consumed per day. One-hundred grams of legumes or soy foods is equivalent to a serving size of approximately 1 cup or 5-6 tablespoons of cooked beans, chickpeas, lentils, soybeans/edamame or a palm-size serving of tofu.