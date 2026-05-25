Adding More Soy And Legumes To Your Daily Tiffin Could Lower BP Risk
The optimal intake appears to be up to 170 grams for legumes and 60-80 grams for soy foods per day.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
A new systematic review and meta-analysis published in the BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health journal has found that a higher daily intake of soy and legumes is linked to a lower risk of developing high blood pressure.
Hypertension is one of the most significant global health challenges faced to date – affecting an estimated 1.4 billion people worldwide. It is a leading risk factor for cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease, contributing to millions of preventable deaths each year. The prevalence of hypertension has significantly increased from 66 million cases in 1990 to over 1.28 billion cases in 2019, representing a 115% increase over three decades. Given the higher rates of hypertension in low and middle-income countries, these trends raise further concerns around already growing health inequalities.
Previous studies have shown that consuming legumes and soy foods is associated with a lower risk of overall cardiovascular disease, but specific research has remained limited when examining the relationship between legumes and soy consumption and the risk of hypertension.
The researchers from Plant-Based Health Professionals UK, supported by Dr Dagfinn Aune from Imperial College London conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis, searching several scientific and medical databases for all relevant peer-reviewed research studies on the topic up until June 2025. This resulted in 9 high quality publications with 11 prospective cohort studies being included in the meta-analysis. Five studies were from the United States, four from Asia and two from Europe. Eight studies included both men and women, two studies included only women, and one study included only men. The number of participants ranged from 1,152 to 88,475 across the studies and the number of cases of hypertension ranged from 144 to 35,375.
The pooled results among the studies together first showed that the highest vs lowest intake of legumes and soy consumed was associated with a 16% and 18% lower risk of developing high blood pressure. Further results from a linear dose-response analysis revealed a 12% and a 24% lower risk for every 100 grams of legumes and soy respectively consumed per day. One-hundred grams of legumes or soy foods is equivalent to a serving size of approximately 1 cup or 5-6 tablespoons of cooked beans, chickpeas, lentils, soybeans/edamame or a palm-size serving of tofu.
There was a clear dose-response relationship between increasing intakes of legumes and lower hypertension risk with a 30% reduction in risk at an intake of up to 170 grams per day. While for soy there was a 28-29% reduction in risk at 60-80 grams per day, with no further reduction in risk at higher intakes.
When using a grading classification from the World Cancer Research Fund to evaluate the likelihood of a causal relationship between legumes and soy and hypertension, the researchers considered the evidence to be ‘supportive of a probable causal relationship between both legume and soy intake and a reduced risk of hypertension’. The researchers explain that there are many reasons why legumes and soy might contribute to lower hypertension risk, including their content of minerals, fibre and bioactive compounds. Legumes and soy are high in potassium, magnesium and dietary fibre, all of which are linked with lower rates of hypertension.
Additionally, recent studies have suggested that the fermentation of soluble fibre from legumes and soy foods produce short-chain fatty acids that influence blood vessel dilation and result in lower blood pressure. Legume and soy intake might also indirectly impact hypertension risk as they are both linked to lower risk of obesity, which is itself a primary risk factor for hypertension.
Michael Metoudi, the lead author of the study concluded that: “These findings are very encouraging. They are however based on observational evidence which is one limitation in nutrition research and further well-designed randomised controlled trials might be needed to further confirm a direct effect on legumes and soy in lowering hypertension. There were also natural differences between the included studies such as different populations and the types of legumes and soy foods consumed which may have impacted how these results might be applied across different groups and legume types. Adding such simple, affordable and sustainable foods into our day, whether it be a serving of the classic beans on toast for lunch and a delicious serving of chickpea or tofu curry for dinner could have a significant impact on hypertension and reduce the risk of the world’s leading chronic disease”.
A previously published meta-analysis from the same research group has demonstrated that whole grain consumption can also lower the risk of hypertension. They are also currently reviewing data on the role of nuts in hypertension risk. These data further highlight how other plant-based foods also lower the risk of developing hypertension over time.
Given the alarming global prevalence of hypertension, these findings have significant implications for public health guidance. The recently published 2025 EAT-Lancet Commission highlighted the latest evidence for healthy, sustainable and just food systems – maintaining legume intake recommendations at at least 75 gm a day.
References:
- https://nutrition.bmj.com/content/early/2026/05/04/bmjnph-2025-001449
- https://www.thelancet.com/commissions-do/EAT-2025
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0308814619321867
Also read:
- The Importance of Eating Breakfast Plus Healthy Breakfast Ideas To Stay Energetic
- Vitamin C May Help Prevent Cancer, According To Study of Dietary Patterns And Water Quality
- This Food Protects You From Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, According To Aussie Scientists
- What Is MIND, The Diet That Researchers Found Slows Down Your Brain's Ageing By 2.5 Years?