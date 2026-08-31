ETV Bharat / health

India's Gut Is Different, And Scientists Now Have Data To Prove It

For years, a lot of the science around the gut microbiome has come from a relatively small part of the world. Researchers have studied what lives inside our intestines, how those microbes interact with our food and health, and what they might have to do with diseases such as obesity and diabetes. But there was a problem. South Asia was largely missing from the picture even though South Asia (which includes India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Afghanistan) is home to nearly one-fourth of the world's population and is experiencing a rapid rise in obesity, diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases.

Now, one of the largest and most geographically diverse studies of its kind has found that the gut microbiomes of South Asian populations are distinct from those reported elsewhere in the world. More importantly, the microbiome does not appear to change in exactly the same way across different South Asian communities. Instead, each community appears to follow its own microbial journey, shaped by its culture, diet, geography and lifestyle. The finding could eventually influence how scientists approach microbiome-based diagnostics, personalised nutrition and precision healthcare for lifestyle disorders.

Dietary patterns within India itself are quite diverse (Getty Images)

Missing From Much of the Microbiome Research

The gut microbiome is essentially a vast community of microorganisms living inside the human digestive system. It interacts with the food we eat, our metabolism and several aspects of our health. Yet much of the existing microbiome research has focused on populations in Europe and North America.

This becomes a problem when we try to apply those findings universally. People don't eat the same food everywhere. They don't live in the same environments. They don't have identical lifestyles, cultures or patterns of urbanisation. South Asia is now undergoing rapid urbanisation while simultaneously seeing a sharp increase in obesity, diabetes and other cardiometabolic conditions. Scientists wanted to understand whether urbanisation changes the gut microbiome in the same way across different South Asian populations. The answer appears to be no.

Scientists from the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), an autonomous institution of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), along with the University of Chicago and collaborating institutions across India, Sri Lanka and the US, set out to map this diversity. Researchers collected stool samples from 575 healthy adults belonging to 10 culturally and geographically distinct South Asian communities. But they didn't collect stool samples and stop there. The participants also provided information about their diet, lifestyle and health. This allowed researchers to examine how microbial differences were associated with factors such as geography, diet, urbanisation and metabolic health. The international project was led by Dr Niraj Rai, Group Head, Ancient DNA, BSIP, Lucknow. Field teams worked closely with local communities across India and Sri Lanka to recruit participants, collect biological samples and document lifestyle information.