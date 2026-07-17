ETV Bharat / health

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: What Really Happens To Human Body After 3 Weeks Without Food?

Activist Sonam Wangchuk receives medical attention during the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday, July 16, 2026 ( IANS Photo )

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, 59, is reported to be on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, surviving entirely on water and salt. He has already lost about 9 kg during the fast which has raised serious concerns about his health, reports state.

The hunger strike is part of a continuing protest against alleged irregularities affecting students, including the NEET paper leak, UGC exam issues, and problems with CBSE answer sheet evaluation. Doctors warn that starvation for extended periods can send the body into survival mode where it begins to eat its own reserves to stay alive.

Also read: 'Will Stay Alive Till July 20 At Any Cost, Will Come As Ghost On Failure': Sonam Wangchuk As Fast Enters Day 20

What Happens To The Body?

The calories the body needs to keep its organs working come from the carbohydrates, fats and proteins in food. Water and salt help to keep dehydration at bay and maintain some of the balance of electrolytes, but they do not provide the calories the body needs. When the food supply stops coming, the body goes into emergency survival mode.

First days: First the body uses up its stores of carbs, known as glycogen. These reserves are limited and typically depleted in a day or two. Second stage: When glycogen is gone, the body begins to break down stored fat, producing molecules called ketones, which become the body’s alternative fuel source. This is the rapid breakdown of body fat . This is a large part of the reason why there is such a dramatic weight loss during extended fasts. Week 3: As the fast nears three weeks, fat stores are even more depleted. The body then starts to break down muscle tissue for energy. This is not just affecting muscles in the arms and legs. The heart is a muscle too. Long periods of starvation will slowly weaken it and other vital organs.

Which Organs Are Vulnerable?

Studies by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) reveal that prolonged starvation influences almost all the organs in the body.

Kidneys: The kidneys have to filter more and more waste products since fat and muscle are further broken down. Add to that the reduced blood volume from dehydration and the kidneys are under huge strain, and this can eventually cause kidney injury.

Heart & blood pressure: Not enough calories means the heart has less energy to pump blood efficiently. Blood pressure may drop to dangerous levels, increasing the risk of dizziness, fainting and even loss of consciousness.