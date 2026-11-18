ETV Bharat / health

Smoking Damages More Than Lungs, Increases Risk Of Heart Disease, Stroke And Cancer: Experts

Bengaluru: Smoking is mostly known to damage the lungs, but its harmful effects extend to several other organs, including the heart, blood vessels, kidneys and pancreas. Medical experts say that prolonged tobacco exposure can cause serious health problems, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart attacks, strokes and multiple types of cancer.

Nicotine, the addictive substance in tobacco, activates the brain's reward system and may provide temporary relief from stress. However, it also increases heart rate and blood pressure, reinforcing tobacco dependence. Over time, smokers begin associating cigarettes with stress relief, social interactions and everyday routines.

Dr Gangi Reddy T K, Senior Consultant in Interventional Pulmonology, Lung Transplantation and Sleep Medicine at KIMS, Bengaluru, said quitting smoking can be difficult because of withdrawal symptoms like irritability, anxiety, poor concentration and intense nicotine cravings.

Experts point out that smoking-related damage can develop silently, often long before noticeable symptoms appear. They stress that quitting at any age, along with early detection and appropriate medical support, can help prevent further damage.

Dr Kapil Goyal, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, New Delhi, said tobacco smoke contains thousands of chemicals, including several known carcinogens that damage the DNA of healthy cells and can lead to cancer.

These harmful substances affect not only the mouth, throat and oesophagus but can also reach other organs through the bloodstream. Some chemicals are filtered by the kidneys and expelled through urine, exposing the bladder to carcinogens. The pancreas and other internal organs are also vulnerable.

He said that there is no safe level of smoking. Even smoking a few cigarettes a day or occasionally can increase cancer risk.

Dr Reddy said prolonged smoking causes chronic inflammation and damages the airways and alveoli, the tiny air sacs responsible for oxygen exchange in the lungs.

Smoking is a major cause of COPD, a condition that narrows the airways and makes breathing difficult. Lung damage can progress without noticeable symptoms because the lungs have sufficient reserve capacity to maintain normal functioning even as their health deteriorates.

By the time symptoms such as persistent cough, wheezing or breathlessness appear, considerable damage may already have occurred.

Persistent coughing, frequent throat clearing, increased mucus production, wheezing, breathlessness during physical activity and repeated respiratory infections are among the early signs of smoking-related lung damage.

Dr Reddy said young and middle-aged smokers often mistake these symptoms for seasonal allergies or the effects of air pollution.

People experiencing persistent cough, wheezing or breathlessness should consult a pulmonologist and undergo spirometry, a simple lung function test that can detect airflow obstruction and help identify COPD at an early stage.

Smokers above 40 years of age and those with a smoking history should consider regular lung health assessments. Low-dose CT screening may also be recommended for eligible individuals based on their age and smoking history.

Dr Goyal also spoke about the importance of early cancer detection, as lung cancer often goes undiagnosed until an advanced stage. Warning signs like coughing up blood, unexplained weight loss, persistent chest pain and breathlessness should not be ignored.

Smoking affects the entire cardiovascular system, not just the lungs, Dr Reddy said.