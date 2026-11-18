Smoking Damages More Than Lungs, Increases Risk Of Heart Disease, Stroke And Cancer: Experts
Nicotine, the addictive substance in tobacco, activates the brain's reward system and may provide temporary relief from stress.
By Anubha Jain
Published : November 18, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Bengaluru: Smoking is mostly known to damage the lungs, but its harmful effects extend to several other organs, including the heart, blood vessels, kidneys and pancreas. Medical experts say that prolonged tobacco exposure can cause serious health problems, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart attacks, strokes and multiple types of cancer.
Nicotine, the addictive substance in tobacco, activates the brain's reward system and may provide temporary relief from stress. However, it also increases heart rate and blood pressure, reinforcing tobacco dependence. Over time, smokers begin associating cigarettes with stress relief, social interactions and everyday routines.
Dr Gangi Reddy T K, Senior Consultant in Interventional Pulmonology, Lung Transplantation and Sleep Medicine at KIMS, Bengaluru, said quitting smoking can be difficult because of withdrawal symptoms like irritability, anxiety, poor concentration and intense nicotine cravings.
Experts point out that smoking-related damage can develop silently, often long before noticeable symptoms appear. They stress that quitting at any age, along with early detection and appropriate medical support, can help prevent further damage.
Dr Kapil Goyal, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, New Delhi, said tobacco smoke contains thousands of chemicals, including several known carcinogens that damage the DNA of healthy cells and can lead to cancer.
These harmful substances affect not only the mouth, throat and oesophagus but can also reach other organs through the bloodstream. Some chemicals are filtered by the kidneys and expelled through urine, exposing the bladder to carcinogens. The pancreas and other internal organs are also vulnerable.
He said that there is no safe level of smoking. Even smoking a few cigarettes a day or occasionally can increase cancer risk.
Dr Reddy said prolonged smoking causes chronic inflammation and damages the airways and alveoli, the tiny air sacs responsible for oxygen exchange in the lungs.
Smoking is a major cause of COPD, a condition that narrows the airways and makes breathing difficult. Lung damage can progress without noticeable symptoms because the lungs have sufficient reserve capacity to maintain normal functioning even as their health deteriorates.
By the time symptoms such as persistent cough, wheezing or breathlessness appear, considerable damage may already have occurred.
Persistent coughing, frequent throat clearing, increased mucus production, wheezing, breathlessness during physical activity and repeated respiratory infections are among the early signs of smoking-related lung damage.
Dr Reddy said young and middle-aged smokers often mistake these symptoms for seasonal allergies or the effects of air pollution.
People experiencing persistent cough, wheezing or breathlessness should consult a pulmonologist and undergo spirometry, a simple lung function test that can detect airflow obstruction and help identify COPD at an early stage.
Smokers above 40 years of age and those with a smoking history should consider regular lung health assessments. Low-dose CT screening may also be recommended for eligible individuals based on their age and smoking history.
Dr Goyal also spoke about the importance of early cancer detection, as lung cancer often goes undiagnosed until an advanced stage. Warning signs like coughing up blood, unexplained weight loss, persistent chest pain and breathlessness should not be ignored.
Smoking affects the entire cardiovascular system, not just the lungs, Dr Reddy said.
Nicotine increases heart rate and blood pressure, while carbon monoxide reduces the blood's ability to carry oxygen. Harmful chemicals in cigarette smoke damage blood vessel walls, causing inflammation and the accumulation of fatty deposits that narrow the arteries, a condition known as atherosclerosis.
Smoking also increases blood clot formation, which increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. He pointed out that cardiovascular damage can begin at a young age, even among people who appear healthy and have no noticeable symptoms.
Dr Goyal said the risk of lung cancer is closely associated with cumulative tobacco exposure, including the number of cigarettes smoked daily and the total number of years a person has smoked.
The longer and more frequently someone smokes, the higher the risk of developing cancer. However, there is no safe threshold for tobacco consumption, and even people with a relatively low smoking history can develop lung cancer.
Other factors, including genetics, environmental exposure and occupational hazards, can also influence an individual's cancer risk.
Dr Goyal said e-cigarettes differ from conventional cigarettes because they heat a liquid to produce an aerosol that is inhaled rather than burning tobacco.
However, the aerosol can contain nicotine, heavy metals and potentially harmful chemicals, including substances associated with cancer.
Although vaping may expose adult smokers to lower levels of certain harmful substances compared with conventional cigarettes, it is not risk-free.
Since e-cigarettes are relatively new, there is insufficient long-term evidence to fully assess their cancer risks. Young people should not consider vaping a harmless alternative to smoking.
The safest option is to avoid both conventional cigarettes and e-cigarettes.
Research shows that the additional risk of cancers of the mouth, throat and voice box declines substantially within five to 10 years of quitting. After 10 to 15 years, the additional risk of lung cancer can fall by approximately half compared with people who continue smoking.
Medical support can make the process easier. Nicotine replacement therapies, including patches, gum and lozenges, can help manage withdrawal symptoms. Doctors may also prescribe medication to support smoking cessation.
Behavioural therapy, identifying smoking triggers, managing stress and following a structured quitting plan can further improve the chances of success.
While quitting smoking can be challenging, experts say that it is achievable with the right medical guidance and support.
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