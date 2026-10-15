ETV Bharat / health

Smoking Affects Fertility In Both Men And Women, New Study Finds

New research has shed light on how exposure to cigarette smoke could affect reproductive health in both men and women, identifying changes in biological processes involved in ovarian function and sperm production. The study, led by researchers from the Universities of Nottingham and Sheffield in the UK and published in Frontiers , provides new insight into potential mechanisms linking smoking with reproductive health.

Infertility affects a significant proportion of people of reproductive age worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately one in six people globally experience infertility at some point during their reproductive years.

In this new study, researchers used a mouse model to examine the effects of different levels of cigarette-smoke exposure on the ovaries and testes, focusing on changes to reproductive tissues and the activity of genes involved in their normal function. In females, the number and structure of ovarian follicles (the structures in which eggs develop) showed relatively little change following exposure, even at higher levels. However, researchers identified clear changes in the activity of numerous genes.

The ovary and testis respond differently to the cigarette smoke (Getty Images)

Genes involved in cell division and metabolism became less active, while genes associated with protein production became more active. The pattern of gene activity showed similarities with biological processes previously associated with ovarian ageing and reduced ovarian function. In males, higher levels of smoke exposure were associated with changes to structures within the testes, including enlargement of the seminiferous tubules, where sperm develop. Researchers also identified changes in the activity of genes involved in sperm production, immune responses and cell signalling.

Some genes associated with sperm production became more active, while others involved in immune function became less active. The findings suggest that cigarette-smoke exposure may alter biological processes important for normal testicular function and sperm development.

Professor Lucy Fairclough, from the School of Life Sciences at the University of Nottingham and co-author of the study, said: “These findings are important because they help us understand how exposure to cigarette smoke could affect reproductive health. Further research will be needed to establish how these biological changes relate to fertility in humans.” The researchers say the findings add to existing evidence about the potential impact of smoking on reproductive health and highlight the need to better understand the biological mechanisms involved.