ETV Bharat / health

Smokers Are At A Higher Risk Of Developing Vascular Diseases Than Non-Smokers, Says Vascular Surgeon

The chemicals in tobacco smoke can damage the lining of the blood vessels ( Getty Images )

Vascular diseases, which are diseases of the vessels carrying blood throughout the body, are a growing concern in healthcare. They can develop due to a number of factors, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, genetic predisposition and smoking. In this group smoking is one of the most common and preventable risk factors.

“Smoking can damage blood vessels and affect normal blood circulation, so smokers are more likely to develop vascular diseases than non-smokers. The chemicals in tobacco smoke can damage the lining of the blood vessels, cause inflammation and make the blood more likely to clot,” says Dr. Santosh Patil, Vascular Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Pune.