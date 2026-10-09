Smokers Are At A Higher Risk Of Developing Vascular Diseases Than Non-Smokers, Says Vascular Surgeon
Long term exposure to tobacco smoke can damage the lining of blood vessels and this can lead to narrowing and blocking of arteries.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Vascular diseases, which are diseases of the vessels carrying blood throughout the body, are a growing concern in healthcare. They can develop due to a number of factors, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, genetic predisposition and smoking. In this group smoking is one of the most common and preventable risk factors.
“Smoking can damage blood vessels and affect normal blood circulation, so smokers are more likely to develop vascular diseases than non-smokers. The chemicals in tobacco smoke can damage the lining of the blood vessels, cause inflammation and make the blood more likely to clot,” says Dr. Santosh Patil, Vascular Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Pune.
Smoking is directly related to vascular health. Long-term exposure to tobacco smoke can damage the lining of blood vessels and this can lead to narrowing and blocking of arteries. This can gradually reduce the blood circulation to various parts of the body.
Diabetes is another important risk factor closely related to vascular disease. Over time, high blood sugar can damage blood vessels and nerves, raising the risk of complications related to circulation. India is often called the diabetes capital of the world and if diabetes and other risk factors are not controlled, the burden of vascular diseases is expected to increase in the coming years.
Diabetes and vascular diseases go hand in hand. Dr. Patil tells ETV Bharat that high blood sugar can harm blood vessels over time, and cause a greater chance for narrowing and blockages. With more and more people living with diabetes, early identification of vascular problems and control of risk factors is increasingly important.
Also, hypertension can put constant pressure on the walls of blood vessels. In addition, genetic predisposition may make a person more likely to have problems with their blood vessels. The risk may be increased even further if you have more than one risk factor.
- Do not ignore pain or heaviness in the legs when walking
- Watch out for cold feet, numbness, changes in skin colour or wounds that do not heal.
According to Dr. Patil, it’s important to control blood sugar and blood pressure, maintain a healthy weight, be physically active and stop smoking.
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