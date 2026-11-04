ETV Bharat / health

ENT Specialist Explains How Smoke From Diwali Crackers Can Affect Indoor Air Quality

A Diwali celebration does not require you to burst crackers to expose yourself to their smoke. Even families who spend the evening indoors, away from crowded streets and firecracker displays, may breathe in polluted air that enters through windows, balconies and ventilation openings.

Says Dr. Suraj Nair, Consultant ENT, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, “As far as the nose, throat and sinuses are concerned, the exposure to such an environment can mean much more than merely bad smell. In fact, it can cause irritation, congestion and discomfort which can last long after the festivities are over.”

Dr. Nair explains that firecrackers produce a combination of smoke from fine particles, gases and chemicals formed during the process of burning. Fine particles, in turn, get suspended in the air and penetrate inside the houses through the open windows and doors. The thing is that the particles are fine enough to penetrate through the respiratory tract in contrast to bigger dust particles.

In this regard, the nose plays the primary role when it comes to inhaling firecrackers' emissions. “The nasal cavity has its own defence system represented by cilia and mucus which serve as filters for any foreign substance including dust, allergens and other undesirable pollutants,” says Dr. Nair, “With the exposure to the pollutants, the protective layer becomes irritated and inflamed, which results in persistent sneezing, runny and congested nose, itching and burning sensations. People who already suffer from allergic rhinitis or sinusitis will experience more frequent attacks of the mentioned problems.”

Children suffering from asthma and allergies are highly sensitive to indoor pollutants from Diwali crackers (Getty Images)

The throat is equally vulnerable. The smoke causes a sensation of dryness, irritation, scratchiness, and coughing. Some people will feel hoarse and even a change in the sound of their voice upon staying in an area filled with smoke. This results from the irritation of the delicate lining of the throat and vocal cords. People who are using their voices excessively such as teachers, singers, and other public speakers may have problems in this situation.