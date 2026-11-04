ENT Specialist Explains How Smoke From Diwali Crackers Can Affect Indoor Air Quality
It is necessary to keep all doors and windows closed during peak cracker activity, Dr. Suraj Nair, Consultant ENT, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan tells ETV Bharat.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST|
Updated : November 4, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
A Diwali celebration does not require you to burst crackers to expose yourself to their smoke. Even families who spend the evening indoors, away from crowded streets and firecracker displays, may breathe in polluted air that enters through windows, balconies and ventilation openings.
Says Dr. Suraj Nair, Consultant ENT, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, “As far as the nose, throat and sinuses are concerned, the exposure to such an environment can mean much more than merely bad smell. In fact, it can cause irritation, congestion and discomfort which can last long after the festivities are over.”
Dr. Nair explains that firecrackers produce a combination of smoke from fine particles, gases and chemicals formed during the process of burning. Fine particles, in turn, get suspended in the air and penetrate inside the houses through the open windows and doors. The thing is that the particles are fine enough to penetrate through the respiratory tract in contrast to bigger dust particles.
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In this regard, the nose plays the primary role when it comes to inhaling firecrackers' emissions. “The nasal cavity has its own defence system represented by cilia and mucus which serve as filters for any foreign substance including dust, allergens and other undesirable pollutants,” says Dr. Nair, “With the exposure to the pollutants, the protective layer becomes irritated and inflamed, which results in persistent sneezing, runny and congested nose, itching and burning sensations. People who already suffer from allergic rhinitis or sinusitis will experience more frequent attacks of the mentioned problems.”
The throat is equally vulnerable. The smoke causes a sensation of dryness, irritation, scratchiness, and coughing. Some people will feel hoarse and even a change in the sound of their voice upon staying in an area filled with smoke. This results from the irritation of the delicate lining of the throat and vocal cords. People who are using their voices excessively such as teachers, singers, and other public speakers may have problems in this situation.
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Another problem caused by indoor pollution is affecting people who are not enjoying the firecrackers. Children, elderly, as well as people suffering from asthma and allergies, are highly sensitive to these pollutants.
Diwali Tips To Protect Your Home And Health
To reduce the number of pollutants entering your home, it is necessary to keep all doors and windows closed. ENT specialist Dr. Nair told ETV Bharat about several practical ways to protect your home:
- Keep windows and balcony doors closed during peak cracker activity and ventilate the house when outdoor air quality improves.
- A purifier fitted with a HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter can be used to decrease airborne pollutants indoors.
- Wet mopping should be done instead of using a dry cloth, which will only serve to raise dust into the air.
- Polluting the environment further is prevented by not burning any candles, incense sticks or mosquito coils inside closed environments.
- In case one steps out of doors, where there is a lot of pollution, an N95 mask is helpful.
- In case of nasal irritation, saline nasal sprays can ease discomfort.
- Enough intake of water is also important. However, persistent nasal blockage, worsening sinus pain, voice changes or a cough that does not settle should be evaluated by a doctor.
Breathlessness or significant difficulty breathing requires prompt medical attention. The important thing to remember is that being indoors does not automatically mean being protected from outdoor pollution.
A little attention to indoor air quality can make a meaningful difference to how comfortably you and your family enjoy the festive season. This Diwali, protecting your nose, throat and breathing passages is just as important as protecting your home from the smoke outside.
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