Mayo Clinic Techies Have Created A New Smartwatch That Predicts Your Child's Worst Tantrums Before You Can

In a new study published in JAMA Network Open, researchers unveiled a smartwatch system that acts like a tiny, non-judgemental assistant tapping parents on the shoulder to say, “Something’s coming. This is not a drill.” The watch (worn by children with emotional and behavioural disorders) tracks early stress signals like rising heart rate, unusual movement, or sleep disruption. That data is sent to an AI-powered app on the parent’s phone, which then alerts them at the very first whiff of an oncoming tantrum.

The results were impressive in a way that makes every exhausted parent lean forward and utter, “Tell me more.” Parents using the system stepped in within four seconds of the alert (roughly the time it takes to drop your phone and say, “Coming”) and managed to shorten severe tantrums by an average of 11 minutes. That’s about half as long as tantrums in families receiving standard therapy alone. The study followed 50 children aged 3 to 7 over 16 weeks, all of whom were already receiving Parent-Child Interaction Therapy. Half used the smartwatch system, half didn’t. The kids wore the watch about 75% of the time. The takeaway: families used the tech, stuck with it, and it actually helped.

Dr. Magdalena Romanowicz, a Mayo Clinic child psychiatrist who co-led the study, said, “These moments give parents a chance to step in with supportive actions moving closer, offering reassurance, labeling emotions and redirecting attention before a tantrum intensifies.”

This work builds on earlier Mayo Clinic research that used machine learning to predict behavioural outbursts in hospitalized children with an accuracy rate of 81%, sometimes giving caregivers a 30- to 60-minute heads-up. That’s less “surprise meltdown” and more “storm warning with time to secure the patio furniture.” The current study takes those inpatient findings and brings them into real homes, where tantrums are far more likely to happen near laundry baskets and unpaid bills.