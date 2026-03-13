World Sleep Day 2026: New Survey Shows Why Indian Parents Are Losing Sleep Over Their Kids’ Late-Night Scrolling
68% of parents believe that screen addiction is affecting their teenagers’ sleep quality, according to the survey by COP App.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 10:03 AM IST
According to a new survey released around World Sleep Day, the smartphone is stealing hours of sleep from teenagers across India. The survey, conducted by the COP App, asked 5,000 parents of teenagers aged 12 to 18 about their children’s digital habits. The parents came from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow. The results were not exactly shocking but they were definitely worrying. Child Online Protection (COP) App is a parental control and digital safety platform designed to help families manage screen time, ensure online safety, and promote balanced digital habits for children and teenagers.
New Bedtime Routine
According to the survey, 62% of parents say their teenagers now sleep after 11 pm because of smartphone use. One in three teenagers spends more than two hours on their phone after dinner. So, dinner ends. Parents assume the kids will eventually go to bed. But instead, a different nightly ritual begins: scrolling, messaging, watching videos, checking notifications. And then checking them again, just in case the internet produced something important in the last 17 seconds.
Parents Are Officially Concerned
Parents are not thrilled about this situation. According to the survey, 68% of parents believe that screen addiction is affecting their teenagers’ sleep quality. This is not surprising if you’ve ever seen a teenager with a phone at night. The lights are off. The room is quiet but under the blanket there is a faint blue glow, like a tiny alien spaceship has landed on the bed. That glow comes from the screen.
Unfortunately, it also comes with something called blue light.
Why Screens Are So Bad For Sleep
The human body runs on an internal timing system called the Circadian Rhythm. This rhythm tells the brain when to feel sleepy and when to wake up. But blue light from screens can trick the brain into thinking it’s still daytime. So instead of preparing for sleep, the brain stays alert. Which means teenagers lie awake longer, and when they finally sleep, it’s often lighter, shorter and more interrupted.
Another finding from the survey is that many teenagers now use their phones in bed, which sounds harmless until you realise what it does to sleep habits. The brain starts associating the bed with stimulation instead of rest. Suddenly bedtime feels less like sleep and more like a late-night entertainment festival.
City-by-City Sleep Problems
The survey also looked at how this trend plays out across different cities:
- In Mumbai, 68% of teenagers sleep after 11 pm due to smartphone use, and 72% of parents say they are worried about screen addiction.
- In Delhi, 66% of teenagers sleep late because of phones, and nearly 46% wake up at night just to check notifications... the highest rate in the survey.
- In Bengaluru, the phone habit seems particularly intense. 53% of teenagers use their phones after getting into bed, and 74% of parents say they are concerned about the impact of screens on sleep.
Parents in cities like Jaipur, Lucknow and Ahmedabad are reporting the same concerns about late-night phone use.
In other words, no matter where you go, teenagers and smartphones appear to have developed a very serious relationship. For years, people assumed excessive smartphone use was mainly a metro city problem. But the survey suggests that’s no longer true. Which means the midnight scrolling habit is spreading beyond India’s largest cities. Teenagers everywhere seem to have reached the same conclusion: Sleep can wait. The internet cannot.
Why Sleep Matters More Than Teenagers Think
The trouble is that teenagers need sleep more than almost anyone else.
Sleep plays a critical role in:
- brain development
- emotional regulation
- memory and learning
- physical growth
According to Sandeep Kumar, Founder of COP App, smartphones have extended bedtime by several hours. “Sleep is crucial for a teenager’s mental development, emotional stability and academic success,” he says. “But smartphones have added extra hours to bedtime.”
Many parents underestimate how much late-night screen use can affect sleep patterns. And teenagers, of course, are not exactly famous for regulating their own screen time.
What Is The Solution?
The good news is that the solution isn’t complicated. Experts recommend something called a screen-free bedtime routine. Turn off screens. Stop checking notifications. Let the brain wind down. Parents can also encourage healthier digital habits by setting phone curfews or keeping devices outside bedrooms at night. None of this sounds revolutionary, but sometimes the simplest habits make the biggest difference.
The real challenge, of course, is convincing teenagers that sleep is more exciting than their phones. That might take some effort. But on World Sleep Day, experts say better sleep begins with better technology habits.
