ETV Bharat / health

World Sleep Day 2026: New Survey Shows Why Indian Parents Are Losing Sleep Over Their Kids’ Late-Night Scrolling

One in three teenagers spends more than two hours on their phone after dinner, according to the survey by COP App ( Getty Images )

According to a new survey released around World Sleep Day, the smartphone is stealing hours of sleep from teenagers across India. The survey, conducted by the COP App, asked 5,000 parents of teenagers aged 12 to 18 about their children’s digital habits. The parents came from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow. The results were not exactly shocking but they were definitely worrying. Child Online Protection (COP) App is a parental control and digital safety platform designed to help families manage screen time, ensure online safety, and promote balanced digital habits for children and teenagers.

New Bedtime Routine

According to the survey, 62% of parents say their teenagers now sleep after 11 pm because of smartphone use. One in three teenagers spends more than two hours on their phone after dinner. So, dinner ends. Parents assume the kids will eventually go to bed. But instead, a different nightly ritual begins: scrolling, messaging, watching videos, checking notifications. And then checking them again, just in case the internet produced something important in the last 17 seconds.

Parents Are Officially Concerned

Parents are not thrilled about this situation. According to the survey, 68% of parents believe that screen addiction is affecting their teenagers’ sleep quality. This is not surprising if you’ve ever seen a teenager with a phone at night. The lights are off. The room is quiet but under the blanket there is a faint blue glow, like a tiny alien spaceship has landed on the bed. That glow comes from the screen.

Unfortunately, it also comes with something called blue light.

Why Screens Are So Bad For Sleep

The human body runs on an internal timing system called the Circadian Rhythm. This rhythm tells the brain when to feel sleepy and when to wake up. But blue light from screens can trick the brain into thinking it’s still daytime. So instead of preparing for sleep, the brain stays alert. Which means teenagers lie awake longer, and when they finally sleep, it’s often lighter, shorter and more interrupted.

Another finding from the survey is that many teenagers now use their phones in bed, which sounds harmless until you realise what it does to sleep habits. The brain starts associating the bed with stimulation instead of rest. Suddenly bedtime feels less like sleep and more like a late-night entertainment festival.

City-by-City Sleep Problems