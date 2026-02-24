ETV Bharat / health

Beware Of Skin Tags Or A Dark Neck, They Are Early Clues To The Problem Of Insulin Resistance

Insulin resistance is a condition in which the body’s cells do not respond properly to insulin, the hormone that helps move sugar (glucose) from the blood into cells for energy. This means more insulin is required to do the same work now. Over time, these patients can develop pre- diabetes and then Type 2 diabetes. Insulin resistance also plays a major role in development of PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome).

Skin tags are soft, benign growths that are typically found in the neck, armpits, eyelids, and groin area. Although a few skin tags may be caused by rubbing or ageing, many that appear suddenly and grow rapidly are a concern. While harmless, a sudden increase in skin tags may be linked to higher insulin levels in the bloodstream.

“High insulin levels trigger signals for skin growth, causing these benign growths. In this situation, simply removing the skin tags is not enough. The underlying cause of insulin resistance must be treated,” says Dr Sai Lahari Rachumallu, Associate Consultant – Dermatology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar.

Dark, velvety thickening over the neck or body folds is another marker that is often mistaken for tanning or poor hygiene.