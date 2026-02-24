Beware Of Skin Tags Or A Dark Neck, They Are Early Clues To The Problem Of Insulin Resistance
When skin tags and dark neck pigmentation appear alongside persistent sugar cravings, they may signal early insulin resistance.
Insulin resistance is a condition in which the body’s cells do not respond properly to insulin, the hormone that helps move sugar (glucose) from the blood into cells for energy. This means more insulin is required to do the same work now. Over time, these patients can develop pre- diabetes and then Type 2 diabetes. Insulin resistance also plays a major role in development of PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome).
Skin tags are soft, benign growths that are typically found in the neck, armpits, eyelids, and groin area. Although a few skin tags may be caused by rubbing or ageing, many that appear suddenly and grow rapidly are a concern. While harmless, a sudden increase in skin tags may be linked to higher insulin levels in the bloodstream.
“High insulin levels trigger signals for skin growth, causing these benign growths. In this situation, simply removing the skin tags is not enough. The underlying cause of insulin resistance must be treated,” says Dr Sai Lahari Rachumallu, Associate Consultant – Dermatology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar.
Dark, velvety thickening over the neck or body folds is another marker that is often mistaken for tanning or poor hygiene.
“Common physical signs of insulin resistance could be acanthosis nigricans. It appears along with skin thickening and darkening, particularly around the neck, armpits, or groin. This is because excess insulin stimulates skin cells to grow more rapidly, leading to a thicker velvety skin,” says Dr Shrinath P Shetty, Consultant - Endocrinology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore.
“This pattern is frequently linked to insulin resistance, where excess insulin promotes skin cell proliferation,” adds dermatologist Dr Rachumallu.
Along with weight gain and a poor lifestyle, genetic factors (family history) also play a major role in increasing insulin resistance. Sugar cravings, frequent hunger, energy crashes, central weight gain, acne, and recurrent infections coexist in this scenario. Endocrinologist Dr Shetty explains that the food we consume has three macronutrients: protein, fat and carbohydrates. When we eat food with low protein and more carbohydrates, it can trigger more hunger and sugar cravings. This is followed by energy crashes, which leads to further craving, and the vicious cycle follows. Also carb-rich food like sweets, ice creams or even soft drinks trigger more insulin release, thus producing more insulin resistance.
Dr Rachumallu suggests doing simple tests such as fasting glucose, HbA1c, fasting insulin, and lipid profile to detect the risk of insulin resistance early. “Encouragingly, exercise, weight management, healthy eating, proper sleep, and stress management can reverse early insulin resistance,” she says. Lifestyle modifications such as healthy eating, regular exercise, and sound sleep, and weight control can greatly improve insulin sensitivity. Early treatment can help prevent the progression to more serious metabolic disorders such as diabetes and PCOS.
