ETV Bharat / health

Single Dose Of Psilocybin Mushrooms Acts As A Natural Antidepressant: Swedish Study

Depression is a public health problem that causes great suffering. SSRI drugs are the most common treatment, but many patients do not benefit from them. Their effect can also take several weeks to kick in and side effects are common. Psilocybin, found in so-called magic mushrooms, has shown antidepressant effects in previous studies. However, most studies have focused on cancer-related or treatment-resistant depression. In the current phase 2 study, published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers investigated whether psilocybin can also alleviate common depression.

A total of 35 people aged 20 to 65 with moderate to severe recurrent depression took part. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either a single dose of 25 mg of psilocybin or an active placebo in the form of niacin, a vitamin that causes a noticeable physical reaction.

How Was The Study Conducted?

Both groups received psychotherapeutic support on five occasions: before, during and after treatment. On the day of dosing, participants were asked to lie down and focus inwardly whilst wearing an eye mask and listening to music via headphones. The effect of the treatment was measured using the MADRS (Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale). The measurements were taken by doctors who were blinded to the treatment on days 8, 15, 42 and 365 following dosing.

To be included in the study, participants were required to have a total score of at least 22 points. The primary outcome of the study was the change in depressive symptoms eight days after treatment. At this point, the MADRS score had decreased by an average of 9.7 points in the psilocybin group, compared with 2.4 points in the placebo group. This represents a group difference of 7.3 points in favor of psilocybin. The difference was statistically significant and is considered clinically meaningful. The effect persisted even after 15 and 42 days. Participants also completed a self-report version of the MADRS. Their own assessments showed an antidepressant effect as early as day two, which persisted for just over three months compared to the placebo group.

Psilocybin, found in so-called magic mushrooms, shows antidepressant effects (ETV Bharat)

Positive Results

After six weeks, 53% of participants in the psilocybin group were in remission, compared with 6% in the placebo group. After one year, the same proportion of the psilocybin group remained in remission, but by then no confirmed difference between the groups was observed, as many of those who had received the placebo had also recovered.