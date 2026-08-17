ETV Bharat / health

Simple Ways To Protect Yourself From Typhoid And Stomach Infections This Monsoon

Monsoon infections are getting more and more complicated because of the changed environment around us. Higher temperatures, unstable rain, floods, and poor sanitation provide a perfect breeding ground for infection-causing bacteria to thrive. As urban areas expand even further, water pollution and lack of proper sanitation during the rains make the possibility of catching infections such as typhoid and acute gastroenteritis even higher. Typhoid fever is a serious bacterial infection caused by Salmonella Typhi. It spreads through contaminated food and water. The illness causes a high fever, stomach pain, and weakness.

“The most common blunder that people commit is to dismiss the presence of initial symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, or abdominal pain as being a seasonal disease. There are very basic things that people can do to protect themselves from such diseases,” says Dr. Ashish Nandy, Head – Accident & Emergency Medicine, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.

Dr. Nandy recommends drinking only boiled water or water which is purified. Consume fresh food and avoid salads, raw fruits, and street food cooked under unhygienic conditions. Hand hygiene plays an equally crucial role and so, one needs to wash hands with soap before eating food and after visiting the toilet. It is essential to ensure that food is properly stored and the kitchen remains clean to avoid contamination with bacteria. Be wary of symptoms such as fever, stomach pain, diarrhoea, or vomiting and write them off as ordinary illnesses associated with changing seasons.

Says Dr. Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, “Prevention of infections in the monsoon season cannot be limited to personal hygiene alone. Ensuring clean drinking water, improving sanitation infrastructure, better surveillance of diseases and educating the population about prevention are all important factors to lower the burden of infections. Preparation at the community level is just as vital.”

In case of prolonged symptoms, consult a doctor rather than taking antibiotics yourself. Early medical intervention will ensure early detection and proper management of the conditions in order to prevent complications and any further spread to family and community members. As climate continues to change, the need for a proactive strategy to public health will be key to combating monsoon-related diseases.