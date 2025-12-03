ETV Bharat / health

A Simple Neck Scan May Help Spot Men At High Risk Of Heart Failure

A new study from UCL researchers says that a quick, painless neck scan can help identify older men who are much more likely to develop heart failure. The research was funded by the British Heart Foundation and the National Institute for Health and Care Research. The test is called a carotid ultrasound. It works like the ultrasound used during pregnancy. A technician moves a small handheld device over the neck to look at the arteries underneath. It doesn’t hurt and takes only a few minutes.

In the study, about 1,600 men over the age of 70 had this scan. The researchers measured how flexible their carotid arteries were... basically, how much these arteries stretch each time the heart beats.

What they found: The men whose arteries were the least flexible were 2.5 times more likely to develop heart failure than those whose arteries were the most flexible.

When arteries become stiff, they don’t expand properly. This can push up blood pressure and force the heart to work harder. Over time, this strain can lead to heart failure.