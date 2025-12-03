A Simple Neck Scan May Help Spot Men At High Risk Of Heart Failure
Men whose arteries were the least flexible were 2.5 times more likely to develop heart failure, according to the scientists.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST
A new study from UCL researchers says that a quick, painless neck scan can help identify older men who are much more likely to develop heart failure. The research was funded by the British Heart Foundation and the National Institute for Health and Care Research. The test is called a carotid ultrasound. It works like the ultrasound used during pregnancy. A technician moves a small handheld device over the neck to look at the arteries underneath. It doesn’t hurt and takes only a few minutes.
In the study, about 1,600 men over the age of 70 had this scan. The researchers measured how flexible their carotid arteries were... basically, how much these arteries stretch each time the heart beats.
What they found: The men whose arteries were the least flexible were 2.5 times more likely to develop heart failure than those whose arteries were the most flexible.
When arteries become stiff, they don’t expand properly. This can push up blood pressure and force the heart to work harder. Over time, this strain can lead to heart failure.
The researchers say that men flagged as high-risk by this scan could benefit from simple changes (healthier eating, more exercise, and medicines if needed) to help lower their chances of developing heart failure later. Right now, most GPs don’t offer this scan unless someone has stroke symptoms. The test is usually used to check for carotid artery disease, a condition where fatty deposits build up in the neck arteries and raise the risk of stroke. But this study suggests the same scan may also help spot people likely to develop heart failure. The researchers believe GP clinics that have the capacity could offer it to adults over 60 to help them understand their future risk.
Because the study used long-term data from the British Regional Heart Study, which began in the 1970s and only included men, researchers say the next step is to study whether the same findings apply to women. Dr Atinuke Akinmolayan of UCL, now a GP, said, “The carotid ultrasound is a safe, cheap and painless investigation. Our findings suggest it may be able to provide an early warning sign for heart failure. More research is needed, especially to see if this works for women, but this is something GPs could look at offering to people over the age of 60.”
The study also looked at the thickness of the carotid artery walls. It found that men with thicker arteries were more likely to have a heart attack or die from one. For every small increase in thickness (0.16 mm) the risk of heart attack went up by about 29%. However, artery thickness did not seem to affect heart failure risk in this particular study.
Professor Bryan Williams from the British Heart Foundation said: “The findings of this study are interesting and show that stiffening of arteries is associated with increased risk of heart failure, most likely due to the heart having to work harder against the resistance caused by these stiffer arteries. It is an important signal that whenever we detect such changes in the carotid arteries, we should also be thinking of the potential impact on the heart and an increased risk of heart failure, which we have treatment strategies to prevent.”
Source:
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.124.037167
Read more: