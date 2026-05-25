ETV Bharat / health

Confused Between Carbs, Fibre And Fat? Follow This Simple Guide To Healthy Food Components

We decide to “eat healthy,” buy oats, stare at chia seeds, and suddenly feel confused about words like carbs, protein, vitamins and fibre. It starts sounding less like food and more like chemistry class. However, nutrition is actually simple. Think of your body as a cricket team. Every player has a role. Remove one important player, and suddenly the match becomes messy.

Here's an easy guide to the main components in your food.

Carbohydrates (ETV Bharat)

1. Carbs Are Your Body’s Fuel Tank

Carbohydrates, or carbs, are the body’s main energy source. Imagine trying to drive a car with no petrol. That is basically your body without carbs. You feel tired, cranky, foggy and emotional about snacks. Carbs give you energy to work, walk, think, exercise and survive meetings that could have been emails. But not all carbs are heroes.

Good carbs are slow and steady: Brown rice, oats, fruits, vegetables, whole wheat roti, millets.

Bad carbs arrive dramatically and leave you hungry again. Think sugary drinks, cakes, chips, white rice, excess white bread and junk food.

The point is not to fear carbs. The point is to choose better ones.

Protein (ETV Bharat)

2. Protein Is Your Body’s Repair Team

If carbs are fuel, protein is construction material. Protein repairs muscles, supports immunity and helps your body recover from daily wear and tear. Every time you walk, exercise or simply exist, your body is constantly fixing tiny damages. Protein helps with that.

Good protein sources include: eggs, fish, chicken, paneer, tofu, greek yoghurt, nuts and seeds. Many Indians unknowingly eat too little protein.

Fat (ETV Bharat)

3. Healthy Fats Are The Most Misunderstood Friend