ETV Bharat / health

Silent Epidemic: Diabetes Cases Climb In Kandhamal, Koraput & Mayurbhanj Amid Lifestyle Changes

Bhubaneswar: Once considered an urban lifestyle disorder, diabetes is now taking the rural and tribal pockets of Odisha in its grip, emerging as a full-blown public health concern. Kandhamal, Koraput and Mayurbhanj districts, usually considered low-risk zones, are now witnessing a surge in cases as health experts attribute this shift to changing food habits, low awareness levels and limited access to early screening facilities.

Gaps in Screening Data

According to state government data, of the 72.5 lakh people aged above 30, nearly 63.8 lakh have been screened. Around 4.8 lakh people were identified as suspected cases and referred for further diagnosis. However, only about 62,177 cases have been confirmed so far, with 62,116 currently undergoing treatment, pointing to gaps in diagnosis and follow-up care.

Narrowing Urban-Rural Divide

While urban centres such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur report higher prevalence, around 15% compared to 8-10% in rural areas, the gap is inching to a close contest between the two.

“Sedentary jobs, long office hours in the desk and lack of physical activity are the major factors leading to higher urban cases, but rural lifestyles are also changing fast,” said Dr. Jatin Kumar Majhi, a medical practitioner noting that diabetes now affects men and women almost equally.

Younger Population Most Affected

What is particularly concerning, doctors say, is the age the disease starts affecting. Earlier, diabetes was found mostly among people aged 40-50 years, but these days it is increasingly diagnosed in people between 20 and 40 years. Even children are not spared, with cases of Type-1 diabetes being reported in them.

Health experts warn that if unchecked, India could see nearly 50 crore people affected by diabetes in the coming years.

Lifestyle Changes Leading To Crisis

Doctors however identify two primary drivers: First, dietary shift. Increased consumption of processed foods, fast food, sugary beverages and high-calorie diets raises the risk. Second, lack of physical activity. Reduced exercise, prolonged screen time and desk work for hours, both among office-goers and children, are accelerating the trend.