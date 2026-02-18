7 Signs It Could Be Rheumatoid Arthritis, Not Regular Joint Pain
It is not appropriate to accept joint pain as a normal aspect of life, particularly if it starts to interfere with day-to-day activities.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
When a person has an autoimmune condition, their immune system targets the tissue lining their joints. In contrast to normal wear-and-tear joint issues, rheumatoid arthritis can cause discomfort in many joints at once and, if left untreated, can deteriorate rapidly. By looking at which joints are impacted, a person might spot potential indicators that they could have rheumatoid arthritis.
Says Dr Vinayak Ghanate, Consultant - Orthopaedics, Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune: “Early detection of rheumatoid arthritis symptoms can improve treatment outcomes and help avoid long-term impairments and disabilities brought on by this inflammatory condition.”
The orthopaedic specialist reveals seven red flags to watch out for.
1. Morning stiffness lasting more than an hour
One of the classic symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis is increasing morning stiffness. For example, a person might get milder morning stiffness, but if the stiffness lasts longer than 60 minutes and goes away with exercise, it could indicate inflammation in the person's joints.
2. Multiple Joint Pain
Rheumatoid arthritis will cause pain in two or more joints at the same time, although other types of arthritis only cause pain in one joint and usually appear days after an injury or separation. In the early phases of rheumatoid arthritis, the most afflicted minor joints are those in the hands, wrists, and feet.
3. Bilateral Joint Involvement
If a person experiences pain or swelling in one or more joints and also has pain or swelling in the same joint or joints on the opposite side, they should rule out overuse and suspect an underlying inflammatory condition.
4. Warmth And Swelling
Swelling and soreness to the touch are common symptoms of inflammatory joints, which can also occasionally feel warm to the touch. While swelling brought on by too much fluid in or around the joint is common, inflammation of the joint's lining can also result in swelling; if left untreated, this can cause gradual damage to the bone and cartilage.
5. Constant Exhaustion And Poor Vitality
It's possible that rheumatoid arthritis affects more than simply the joints. A widespread feeling of exhaustion, poor energy, and/or illness is a common complaint among RA patients. The consequences of inflammation throughout the body might cause the "unwell" sensation to appear before serious joint pain does.
6. Trouble With Basic Hand Tasks
In the early stages of RA, simple actions like buttoning clothes, twisting a doorknob, or opening a jar can be difficult. Usually, the first functional limitation identified is the inability to squeeze firmly because of a weak grasp or soreness in the fingers.
7. Pain For Weeks
Do not disregard joint discomfort if it lasts for a long time (at least a few weeks) and is accompanied by stiffness, edema, or both. Temporary pain will go away in a few days, but rheumatoid arthritis that is left untreated will often not get better and can become worse over time.
What To Do
It is not appropriate to accept joint pain as a normal aspect of life, particularly if it starts to interfere with day-to-day activities or persists over time. Early diagnosis is important for the management of rheumatoid arthritis. Physical examinations, imaging studies, and blood tests can all aid in the disease's diagnosis.
Says Dr Ghanate, “Medication to lower inflammation and stop more joint deterioration, together with physical therapy to maintain mobility, is the primary treatment for RA. At this stage of the condition, surgery usually is not required. However, if a joint is badly injured, operations such a synoviectomy (which removes the synovial lining) or joint replacement may help restore function and alleviate pain.”
