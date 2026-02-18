ETV Bharat / health

7 Signs It Could Be Rheumatoid Arthritis, Not Regular Joint Pain

When a person has an autoimmune condition, their immune system targets the tissue lining their joints. In contrast to normal wear-and-tear joint issues, rheumatoid arthritis can cause discomfort in many joints at once and, if left untreated, can deteriorate rapidly. By looking at which joints are impacted, a person might spot potential indicators that they could have rheumatoid arthritis.

Says Dr Vinayak Ghanate, Consultant - Orthopaedics, Manipal Hospital, Baner, Pune: “Early detection of rheumatoid arthritis symptoms can improve treatment outcomes and help avoid long-term impairments and disabilities brought on by this inflammatory condition.”

The orthopaedic specialist reveals seven red flags to watch out for.

1. Morning stiffness lasting more than an hour

One of the classic symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis is increasing morning stiffness. For example, a person might get milder morning stiffness, but if the stiffness lasts longer than 60 minutes and goes away with exercise, it could indicate inflammation in the person's joints.

2. Multiple Joint Pain

Rheumatoid arthritis will cause pain in two or more joints at the same time, although other types of arthritis only cause pain in one joint and usually appear days after an injury or separation. In the early phases of rheumatoid arthritis, the most afflicted minor joints are those in the hands, wrists, and feet.

3. Bilateral Joint Involvement

If a person experiences pain or swelling in one or more joints and also has pain or swelling in the same joint or joints on the opposite side, they should rule out overuse and suspect an underlying inflammatory condition.

4. Warmth And Swelling