ETV Bharat / health

Does Your Face Show These Signs? You Could Have A Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Our body is constantly trying to communicate with us. The problem is that most of us are terrible at listening. Sometimes, these little changes are the body's way of saying, “Hey, something is missing.” One nutrient that can make its presence quite visible is vitamin B12. This vitamin plays an important role in keeping the nervous system healthy and helping the body produce red blood cells. When B12 levels fall, some of the earliest clues may appear on your face, lips, tongue, mouth and even eyes.

Ignoring B12 deficiency for too long can eventually lead to more serious nerve-related problems. Here are some signs worth noticing:

1. Is Your Skin Looking Unusually Pale?

You look in the mirror in the morning and think, “Why do I look so tired?” It may not always be lack of sleep. Vitamin B12 deficiency can affect the production of healthy red blood cells. These cells carry oxygen around the body. When their production is affected, the skin can lose its usual colour and appear unusually pale.

Doctors may even examine the inside of the lower eyelid as part of an assessment of pallor and blood-related problems. So, if your face has suddenly lost its usual colour and you are also feeling unusually tired, it may be worth getting checked rather than simply adding another cup of coffee to your morning routine.

2. Cracks And Sores At The Corners Of Your Lips

Those painful cracks at the corners of your mouth can be incredibly annoying. They hurt when you eat something, laugh or talk. So naturally, we assume our lips are simply dry and apply some cream or lip balm. But cracks, redness and soreness at the corners of the mouth can sometimes be associated with angular cheilitis, which may occur with nutritional deficiencies including B12 deficiency.

3. Your Tongue Looks Smooth, Red And Different

Your tongue can tell you a lot about what is happening inside your mouth. With vitamin B12 deficiency, the tongue may become swollen and lose some of the tiny projections normally found on its surface. As a result, it can look unusually smooth, shiny and red. Some people may also experience burning or pain, particularly while eating spicy foods. Even the sense of taste can sometimes be affected.