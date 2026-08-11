Does Your Face Show These Signs? You Could Have A Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Some of the earliest clues of being deficient in Vitamin B12 may appear on your face, lips, tongue, mouth and even eyes.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Our body is constantly trying to communicate with us. The problem is that most of us are terrible at listening. Sometimes, these little changes are the body's way of saying, “Hey, something is missing.” One nutrient that can make its presence quite visible is vitamin B12. This vitamin plays an important role in keeping the nervous system healthy and helping the body produce red blood cells. When B12 levels fall, some of the earliest clues may appear on your face, lips, tongue, mouth and even eyes.
Ignoring B12 deficiency for too long can eventually lead to more serious nerve-related problems. Here are some signs worth noticing:
1. Is Your Skin Looking Unusually Pale?
You look in the mirror in the morning and think, “Why do I look so tired?” It may not always be lack of sleep. Vitamin B12 deficiency can affect the production of healthy red blood cells. These cells carry oxygen around the body. When their production is affected, the skin can lose its usual colour and appear unusually pale.
Doctors may even examine the inside of the lower eyelid as part of an assessment of pallor and blood-related problems. So, if your face has suddenly lost its usual colour and you are also feeling unusually tired, it may be worth getting checked rather than simply adding another cup of coffee to your morning routine.
Also read: Indo-Nepal Study Finds Pregnant Vegetarian Women Taking Higher Daily Doses Of Vitamin B12 Aid Early Brain Development In Babies
2. Cracks And Sores At The Corners Of Your Lips
Those painful cracks at the corners of your mouth can be incredibly annoying. They hurt when you eat something, laugh or talk. So naturally, we assume our lips are simply dry and apply some cream or lip balm. But cracks, redness and soreness at the corners of the mouth can sometimes be associated with angular cheilitis, which may occur with nutritional deficiencies including B12 deficiency.
3. Your Tongue Looks Smooth, Red And Different
Your tongue can tell you a lot about what is happening inside your mouth. With vitamin B12 deficiency, the tongue may become swollen and lose some of the tiny projections normally found on its surface. As a result, it can look unusually smooth, shiny and red. Some people may also experience burning or pain, particularly while eating spicy foods. Even the sense of taste can sometimes be affected.
4. Mouth Ulcers That Just Won't Leave You Alone
Most of us have experienced a mouth ulcer at some point. You bite your cheek, eat something too hot, or simply wake up one morning with a tiny painful spot inside your mouth. Usually, it goes away. But recurrent or persistent mouth ulcers involving the inside of the cheeks, gums or tongue deserve attention, particularly if they keep returning. Vitamin B12 deficiency can be associated with oral ulcers. If they are repeatedly appearing or taking unusually long to heal, it is worth discussing them with a doctor.
5. Your Eyes Look Slightly Yellow
In some people with vitamin B12 deficiency, abnormal red blood cell breakdown can increase levels of bilirubin, a pigment produced when red blood cells are broken down. This can sometimes give the skin or the whites of the eyes a slightly yellowish appearance. However, yellow eyes can have many causes, including liver and other medical conditions. So this isn't a sign to diagnose yourself with B12 deficiency after looking into the mirror. If your eyes or skin are turning yellow, see a doctor for an appropriate evaluation.
6. Your Vision Becomes Blurry
Vitamin B12 deficiency that remains untreated for a long time can affect the nervous system. In some cases, it can affect the optic nerves, which carry visual information from the eyes to the brain. This may result in problems such as blurred vision or difficulty distinguishing colours. Some nerve damage associated with prolonged B12 deficiency can become permanent if treatment is delayed. So if your vision is changing, don't simply assume you need stronger spectacles.
When Should You Take These Signs Seriously?
A single mouth ulcer does not mean you have a vitamin deficiency. Pale skin does not automatically equal low B12. And a slightly different-looking tongue is not a medical diagnosis. But if several symptoms appear together, it is worth paying attention to. Be particularly cautious if changes in your face or mouth are accompanied by:
- Persistent, unexplained fatigue
- Tingling or “pins and needles” in the hands or feet
- Memory problems
- Difficulty maintaining balance while walking
- Other unusual neurological symptoms
A doctor can recommend appropriate blood tests to determine whether you have a B12 deficiency and identify the underlying cause. Supplements, dietary changes or other medical treatment may be recommended based on the individual situation.
References:
- https://www.health.harvard.edu/preventive-care/vitamin-b12-deficiency-a-to-z
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11254220/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0002916523238460
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
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