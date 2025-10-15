ETV Bharat / health

This Is The Mughal Khichdi Recipe That Keeps Shweta Tiwari Slim And Glowing

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who think khichdi is bland hospital food, and those who know it’s the most comforting, healing, and versatile thing ever created. Actress Shweta Tiwari belongs to the second group. If her age-defying looks are anything to go by, she’s clearly doing something right.

Now 45, Shweta looks like she’s been sipping from the fountain of youth while the rest of us are trying to survive Monday mornings. Fans often wonder what her secret is — some guessed it’s expensive skincare, others thought it’s meditation or a zero-carb diet. Turns out, it’s something far simpler, older, and Indian: khichdi. But not your everyday “boil everything and hope for the best” kind of khichdi. Shweta swears by a Mughal-era recipe that has been passed down through generations; the kind of dish royal kitchens might have made when they wanted something light yet full of flavour.

The Royal Recipe

In Shweta’s version, rice and moong dal are slow-cooked together until soft and creamy. Then come the veggies: peas, potatoes, and carrots, all simmered until they melt into the mix. She adds raw turmeric for that golden glow, cumin and salt for taste, and finishes it with ginger, green chillies, and a spoonful of ghee. The result is more like a thick, hearty soup that hugs your insides.