This Is The Mughal Khichdi Recipe That Keeps Shweta Tiwari Slim And Glowing
Imagine comfort food meeting royal indulgence. That’s Shweta Tiwari’s wholesome diet secret.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 3:21 PM IST
There are two kinds of people in this world: those who think khichdi is bland hospital food, and those who know it’s the most comforting, healing, and versatile thing ever created. Actress Shweta Tiwari belongs to the second group. If her age-defying looks are anything to go by, she’s clearly doing something right.
Now 45, Shweta looks like she’s been sipping from the fountain of youth while the rest of us are trying to survive Monday mornings. Fans often wonder what her secret is — some guessed it’s expensive skincare, others thought it’s meditation or a zero-carb diet. Turns out, it’s something far simpler, older, and Indian: khichdi. But not your everyday “boil everything and hope for the best” kind of khichdi. Shweta swears by a Mughal-era recipe that has been passed down through generations; the kind of dish royal kitchens might have made when they wanted something light yet full of flavour.
The Royal Recipe
In Shweta’s version, rice and moong dal are slow-cooked together until soft and creamy. Then come the veggies: peas, potatoes, and carrots, all simmered until they melt into the mix. She adds raw turmeric for that golden glow, cumin and salt for taste, and finishes it with ginger, green chillies, and a spoonful of ghee. The result is more like a thick, hearty soup that hugs your insides.
It’s the kind of meal that doesn’t just fill your stomach but also makes your soul sigh in relief.
Health Quotient
You don’t have to be a nutritionist to know that moong dal is light, protein-rich, and easy to digest. Turmeric is nature’s anti-ageing agent. Ghee adds good fats, while ginger and chillies keep your metabolism firing. Together, it’s like eating a beauty treatment disguised as dinner. Plus, you don’t need to be on a diet or a wellness retreat in Bali to try it. You can make it in 30 minutes, in one pot, with ingredients already lying around your kitchen.
It’s been more than two decades since Shweta first appeared on television in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and she’s still one of the most loved faces on Hindi TV. She’s done everything from winning Bigg Boss to facing her fears on Khatron Ke Khiladi, but what’s impressive is how she’s managed to stay grounded. Her approach to beauty and health is refreshingly real — no fancy diets, no impossible routines, just good old-fashioned food made with care.
So the next time you’re staring at your fridge wondering what to cook, skip the takeout. Try Shweta’s Mughal-style khichdi.
