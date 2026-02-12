ETV Bharat / health

Shorter All-Oral Regimens For Drug-Resistant TB Are Cost-Effective In India: ICMR

New Delhi: An economic evaluation conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research–National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR-NIRT) has found that a six-month all oral treatment regimen for multidrug-resistant and rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis (MDR/RR-TB) is cost-effective and offers improved health outcomes compared to the currently used longer regimens in India.

The finding that was published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research assessed the cost-effectiveness of bedaquiline-based regimens, BPaL (bedaquiline, pretomanid and linezolid) and BPaLM (with moxifloxacin), in comparison with the existing bedaquiline-containing shorter (9-11 months) and longer (18-20 months) treatment regimens used under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP).

The analysis revealed that the BPaL regimen is both more effective and cost-saving. For each additional Quality Adjusted Life Year (QALY) gained, the health system spends Rs 379 less per patient compared to the standard regimen, indicating better health outcomes at lower costs.

Drug-resistant tuberculosis is a major public health concern globally, undermining the advances achieved in TB prevention and treatment. It presents a rising public health threat as managing drug-resistant (DR) TB is more complicated than treating drug-sensitive (DS) TB, leading to higher treatment costs and increased complexity.

According to the findings, the BPaLM regimen was also found to be highly cost-effective, with an additional expenditure of only Rs 37 per patient per additional QALY gained compared to the standard regimen. "Both regimens were associated with lower or comparable overall healthcare costs, including medicines, hospital visits, and follow-up care," the findings stated.