ETV Bharat / health

Shamonda Virus Explained: What You Should Know After France Reports First Human Death From Livestock-Associated Infection

The virus gets its name from Shamonda village in the city of Ibadan, Nigeria, where the lab that first isolated the virus was located ( Getty Images )

A virus can circulate among animals for decades without a documented human infection. Then, one case changes what scientists know about it. That is what happened with the Shamonda virus, a livestock-associated infection detected in a human patient in France for the first time in early October 2026. The patient, who was severely immunocompromised and being treated for a serious underlying illness, died earlier this month. French authorities suspect the infection was acquired through the bite of an infected midge (a tiny fly-like insect). Investigations into the infection and its role in the death are continuing.

So, should the public be worried if a virus previously known in animals has now been detected in a human? For now, health authorities say they have identified no risk to the general population. The case is scientifically significant, but it is important to distinguish a new discovery from evidence of an emerging human epidemic.

What Is The Shamonda Virus? Shamonda belongs to a group of viruses called “orthobunyaviruses”. It was first isolated from cattle in Nigeria in 1965 and has been sporadically identified in parts of Africa and Asia, including Japan. The virus gets its name from Shamonda village in the city of Ibadan, Nigeria, where the lab that first isolated the virus was located. Although the virus is primarily associated with cattle, infections have also been reported in sheep, goats, horses, and alpacas. It was first identified in European livestock in 2026, with cases reported in several countries. The virus is transmitted by biting midges of the genus Culicoides. These insects are not the same as the mosquitoes people commonly associate with diseases such as dengue or malaria. Understanding how a virus moves between hosts helps scientists assess where it might spread next and what control measures could be useful. How Did It Infect A Human? According to French authorities, the patient was being treated at a hospital in Lyon for a serious illness and had a severely weakened immune system. Investigators believe the infection may have occurred after a bite from an infected midge in eastern France, where the virus had circulated among animals during spring and summer. The patient's neurological complications before death were considered very likely to be linked to the infection in the preliminary French assessment. However, the World Organisation for Animal Health says further investigation is needed to establish whether the virus caused or contributed to the death. One case cannot tell scientists how easily the virus infects humans, how frequently infection might occur or whether other people could be vulnerable. It does, however, provide a reason to investigate the virus's potential to cross from animals to humans.