Shamonda Virus Explained: What You Should Know After France Reports First Human Death From Livestock-Associated Infection
There is currently no commercially available vaccine against Shamonda virus, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
A virus can circulate among animals for decades without a documented human infection. Then, one case changes what scientists know about it. That is what happened with the Shamonda virus, a livestock-associated infection detected in a human patient in France for the first time in early October 2026. The patient, who was severely immunocompromised and being treated for a serious underlying illness, died earlier this month. French authorities suspect the infection was acquired through the bite of an infected midge (a tiny fly-like insect). Investigations into the infection and its role in the death are continuing.
So, should the public be worried if a virus previously known in animals has now been detected in a human? For now, health authorities say they have identified no risk to the general population. The case is scientifically significant, but it is important to distinguish a new discovery from evidence of an emerging human epidemic.
What Is The Shamonda Virus?
Shamonda belongs to a group of viruses called “orthobunyaviruses”. It was first isolated from cattle in Nigeria in 1965 and has been sporadically identified in parts of Africa and Asia, including Japan. The virus gets its name from Shamonda village in the city of Ibadan, Nigeria, where the lab that first isolated the virus was located. Although the virus is primarily associated with cattle, infections have also been reported in sheep, goats, horses, and alpacas. It was first identified in European livestock in 2026, with cases reported in several countries.
The virus is transmitted by biting midges of the genus Culicoides. These insects are not the same as the mosquitoes people commonly associate with diseases such as dengue or malaria. Understanding how a virus moves between hosts helps scientists assess where it might spread next and what control measures could be useful.
How Did It Infect A Human?
According to French authorities, the patient was being treated at a hospital in Lyon for a serious illness and had a severely weakened immune system. Investigators believe the infection may have occurred after a bite from an infected midge in eastern France, where the virus had circulated among animals during spring and summer.
The patient's neurological complications before death were considered very likely to be linked to the infection in the preliminary French assessment. However, the World Organisation for Animal Health says further investigation is needed to establish whether the virus caused or contributed to the death. One case cannot tell scientists how easily the virus infects humans, how frequently infection might occur or whether other people could be vulnerable. It does, however, provide a reason to investigate the virus's potential to cross from animals to humans.
What Symptoms Does The Virus Cause?
The available information about Shamonda primarily concerns its effects on animals. In cattle, reported signs include fever, diarrhoea, weakness, loss of appetite and reduced milk production. Reproductive problems, including abortions and foetal abnormalities, have also been reported in European outbreaks. Neurological signs have been described less frequently in some animals.
The effects of the virus on humans remain poorly understood because this is the first documented human infection. Scientists cannot yet establish a typical set of human symptoms, the full range of possible complications or the likelihood of severe illness in different groups.
Can Shamonda Spread From Person To Person?
There is currently no evidence that Shamonda spreads directly from one person to another. French authorities have also reported no evidence of transmission from cattle to humans. The suspected route in the French case is an infected midge bite. Experts say a virus found in animals does not automatically become a virus that spreads readily among people. Its ability to infect humans, the way it enters the body and whether it can be transmitted between people are separate scientific questions.
The World Health Organization has said that, based on current information and knowledge of related viruses, the case appears isolated and wider spread is unlikely at present. French authorities have likewise said no public-health risk to the general population has been identified. Scientists and public-health authorities are still investigating the case, including how the patient was infected and the potential implications of the virus for human health. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has been notified, and the investigation involves human, animal and environmental health expertise.
Animal surveillance is also important. Knowing where the virus is circulating and how it behaves in different species and how biting midges transmit it will allow researchers to better assess the risks. There is currently no commercially available vaccine against Shamonda virus, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health. Research and surveillance are continuing as scientists learn more about the variants detected in Europe. (With inputs from AP)
References: