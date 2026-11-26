Blood Cancer Explained: What You Should Know After Singer Shafqat Amanat Ali Revealed His Multiple Myeloma Diagnosis
With the singer revealing that he has been suffering from a type of blood cancer, haemato-oncologist Dr Gopal Sinhal explains all about the disease
Published : November 26, 2026 at 10:18 AM IST
When Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Mitwa from the SRK-starrer Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, it is difficult not to join in, even if your musical abilities are limited to the shower. The Pakistani singer has been part of the Indian music listener's world for years, which is why his recent revelation about a serious health battle came as a shock to fans on both sides of the border.
At a press conference in Karachi on November 17, Ali revealed that he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The illness kept him away from performing and confined him to bed for a year. He underwent chemotherapy and is now returning to live performances, although his treatment is not yet over. “I’ve had a bad episode. It was something that shook me, my family, friends and fans. We were hiding it from some of our friends, busy taking care of the problem I had. The problem I had was… it was multiple myeloma. It was very bad. I was struggling with it,” he said.
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His struggle shows that blood cancer is not one single disease, and that its symptoms can sometimes be mistaken for ordinary health problems. Persistent fatigue, recurring infections, unexplained fever or bone pain may not immediately sound like cancer. But when such symptoms refuse to go away, they deserve attention.
What Exactly Is Blood Cancer?
Dr Gopal Sinhal, Consultant Haemato-oncologist and BMT Physician at MOC Cancer Care explains: “Blood cancer is an umbrella term for cancers that begin in the tissues responsible for producing blood, including the bone marrow, or in the lymphatic system. There are three main types: leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma. They affect the body differently, have different symptoms and require different approaches to treatment.”
Dr Sinhal says that multiple myeloma, the condition Ali has, is a cancer involving plasma cells. These are a type of white blood cell found in the bone marrow that normally help the body fight infections by producing antibodies. When these cells become cancerous and multiply uncontrollably, they can interfere with the production of healthy blood cells and affect other parts of the body. “Blood cancers can present in several ways. Some patients may experience prolonged tiredness or weakness, while others may have repeated infections, unexplained fevers or symptoms that are easy to overlook,” adds Sinhal.
Blood Cancer In India
The numbers make a compelling case for paying attention. According to estimates from the Indian Council of Medical Research's National Cancer Registry Programme for 2022, India recorded approximately 55,573 cases of leukaemia, 55,349 cases of lymphoma and 19,426 cases of multiple myeloma.
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The difficulty is that early symptoms can be rather unremarkable. Most people experience fatigue at some point, catch infections or have aches and pains. The trick is recognising when these problems become persistent or occur together without an obvious explanation.
Symptoms That Deserve Attention
Dr Sinhal lists several warning signs that should prompt a medical evaluation:
- Persistent fatigue and weakness: Feeling unusually tired for a prolonged period, particularly when there is no clear explanation.
- Repeated infections or fever: Infections that keep returning or fevers without an obvious cause.
- Unusual bruising or bleeding: Bruising easily, bleeding without an apparent reason or bleeding from the gums.
- Swollen lymph nodes: Painless swellings in the neck, armpits or groin.
- Night sweats: Repeated episodes of heavy sweating during sleep.
- Persistent bone or joint pain: Pain that does not settle or keeps returning.
- Unexplained weight loss: Losing weight without making changes to diet or exercise.
None of these symptoms automatically means that someone has blood cancer. They can occur with infections and several other medical conditions. But if they persist, recur or appear together, it is sensible to consult a doctor rather than simply waiting for them to disappear.
How Is Blood Cancer Diagnosed And Treated?
The first step in investigating a suspected blood disorder is often a Complete Blood Count (CBC). This test measures different blood components, including red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. If the results raise concerns, doctors may recommend further investigations. These can include a peripheral blood smear, bone marrow examination, lymph node biopsy, molecular tests and imaging scans. The choice depends on the symptoms and the suspected type of cancer.
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Treatment is equally individualised. There is no single therapy that works for every blood cancer. Doctors consider the precise diagnosis, subtype, stage or extent of the disease, the patient's overall health and how the cancer responds to treatment. Options may include chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy and stem cell transplantation. Advances in cancer care have also made treatment more closely guided by the biology of the disease. Targeted therapies act on specific molecular changes that help cancer cells grow, while immunotherapy uses the body's immune system to help fight cancer. Stem cell transplantation may be considered for selected patients.
Recovery Is More Than Completing Treatment
A cancer patient's journey does not necessarily end when a course of treatment is completed. Dr Sinhal says that recovery can look very different depending on the type of blood cancer, the individual's response to therapy and whether further treatment or monitoring is required. Some patients may experience remission, while others need ongoing treatment and regular follow-ups. Managing side effects, monitoring blood counts, reducing the risk of infections and maintaining nutrition are all important parts of care. Emotional support matters, too. A cancer diagnosis affects not only the patient but also family members who may find themselves navigating an unfamiliar and frightening situation.
Established therapies and newer approaches have expanded the choices available to patients. The key is to obtain an accurate diagnosis and work with a haematologist or medical oncologist to develop a treatment plan suited to individual needs.
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