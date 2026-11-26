ETV Bharat / health

Blood Cancer Explained: What You Should Know After Singer Shafqat Amanat Ali Revealed His Multiple Myeloma Diagnosis

The illness kept singer Shafqat Amanat Ali away from performing and confined him to bed for a year ( ETV Bharat )

When Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Mitwa from the SRK-starrer Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, it is difficult not to join in, even if your musical abilities are limited to the shower. The Pakistani singer has been part of the Indian music listener's world for years, which is why his recent revelation about a serious health battle came as a shock to fans on both sides of the border.

At a press conference in Karachi on November 17, Ali revealed that he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The illness kept him away from performing and confined him to bed for a year. He underwent chemotherapy and is now returning to live performances, although his treatment is not yet over. “I’ve had a bad episode. It was something that shook me, my family, friends and fans. We were hiding it from some of our friends, busy taking care of the problem I had. The problem I had was… it was multiple myeloma. It was very bad. I was struggling with it,” he said.

Also read: What Blood Cancer Patients Should Really Eat, And The Myths They Can Ignore His struggle shows that blood cancer is not one single disease, and that its symptoms can sometimes be mistaken for ordinary health problems. Persistent fatigue, recurring infections, unexplained fever or bone pain may not immediately sound like cancer. But when such symptoms refuse to go away, they deserve attention. What Exactly Is Blood Cancer? Dr Gopal Sinhal, Consultant Haemato-oncologist and BMT Physician at MOC Cancer Care explains: “Blood cancer is an umbrella term for cancers that begin in the tissues responsible for producing blood, including the bone marrow, or in the lymphatic system. There are three main types: leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma. They affect the body differently, have different symptoms and require different approaches to treatment.” Dr Sinhal says that multiple myeloma, the condition Ali has, is a cancer involving plasma cells. These are a type of white blood cell found in the bone marrow that normally help the body fight infections by producing antibodies. When these cells become cancerous and multiply uncontrollably, they can interfere with the production of healthy blood cells and affect other parts of the body. “Blood cancers can present in several ways. Some patients may experience prolonged tiredness or weakness, while others may have repeated infections, unexplained fevers or symptoms that are easy to overlook,” adds Sinhal. Blood Cancer In India The numbers make a compelling case for paying attention. According to estimates from the Indian Council of Medical Research's National Cancer Registry Programme for 2022, India recorded approximately 55,573 cases of leukaemia, 55,349 cases of lymphoma and 19,426 cases of multiple myeloma. Also read: Sam Neill Demise: New Strategies And Therapies Against Rare Blood Disorders The difficulty is that early symptoms can be rather unremarkable. Most people experience fatigue at some point, catch infections or have aches and pains. The trick is recognising when these problems become persistent or occur together without an obvious explanation.