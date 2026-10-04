ETV Bharat / health

Vaginal Dryness To Pain, 5 Sexual Health Symptoms Women Should Get Checked Out

Bleeding after intercourse may even be due to precancerous or cancerous changes of the cervix ( Getty Images )

Intimate health concerns can sometimes be difficult or embarrassing to talk about. As a result, women may put up with symptoms for months, assuming they are temporary, part of ageing or just something they have to live with.

“While many such symptoms have common and treatable causes, persistent, recurrent or unexplained changes deserve attention. Discussing them with a gynaec can help identify the cause, provide reassurance where appropriate and ensure that conditions requiring treatment are not overlooked,” says Dr. Nikita Kulkarni, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Mumbai. She tells ETV Bharat about 5 sexual health symptoms women should not ignore. 1. Pain during or after sex Occasional discomfort can occur, but persistent or recurrent pain during or after intercourse should not simply be accepted as normal. Explains Dr. Kulkarni, “Pain at the vaginal opening may be related to dryness, infections, vulval conditions or pelvic floor problems such as vaginismus, while deeper pain may sometimes be associated with endometriosis or other pelvic conditions.” Where the pain occurs, when it started and whether it is associated with discharge, bleeding or pelvic pain can provide important clues to the cause. A gynaecological evaluation is advisable if the pain is recurrent, worsening or beginning to affect sexual activity or quality of life. 2. An unusual or persistent change in vaginal discharge or odour Normal vaginal discharge can change in amount and consistency throughout the menstrual cycle, so variation does not necessarily mean that something is wrong. However, a persistent change from a woman’s usual discharge, particularly when associated with a strong or unpleasant odour, itching, burning, soreness, urinary discomfort or pelvic pain, may need assessment.