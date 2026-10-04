Vaginal Dryness To Pain, 5 Sexual Health Symptoms Women Should Get Checked Out
Persistent or recurrent pain during or after sex should not simply be accepted as normal, says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr. Nikita Kulkarni from Mumbai.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 10:38 AM IST
Intimate health concerns can sometimes be difficult or embarrassing to talk about. As a result, women may put up with symptoms for months, assuming they are temporary, part of ageing or just something they have to live with.
“While many such symptoms have common and treatable causes, persistent, recurrent or unexplained changes deserve attention. Discussing them with a gynaec can help identify the cause, provide reassurance where appropriate and ensure that conditions requiring treatment are not overlooked,” says Dr. Nikita Kulkarni, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Mumbai.
She tells ETV Bharat about 5 sexual health symptoms women should not ignore.
1. Pain during or after sex
Occasional discomfort can occur, but persistent or recurrent pain during or after intercourse should not simply be accepted as normal. Explains Dr. Kulkarni, “Pain at the vaginal opening may be related to dryness, infections, vulval conditions or pelvic floor problems such as vaginismus, while deeper pain may sometimes be associated with endometriosis or other pelvic conditions.”
Where the pain occurs, when it started and whether it is associated with discharge, bleeding or pelvic pain can provide important clues to the cause. A gynaecological evaluation is advisable if the pain is recurrent, worsening or beginning to affect sexual activity or quality of life.
2. An unusual or persistent change in vaginal discharge or odour
Normal vaginal discharge can change in amount and consistency throughout the menstrual cycle, so variation does not necessarily mean that something is wrong. However, a persistent change from a woman’s usual discharge, particularly when associated with a strong or unpleasant odour, itching, burning, soreness, urinary discomfort or pelvic pain, may need assessment.
Infections, including some sexually transmitted infections, are among the possible causes, but symptoms alone cannot always identify the problem. “Repeatedly using antifungal medicines, antibiotics or other over-the-counter treatments without knowing the cause may delay the correct diagnosis and treatment,” says Dr. Kulkarni.
3. Postcoital bleeding
There are several reasons for bleeding after intercourse, including local irritation, infections, inflammation of the cervix or cervical polyps. One minor episode may not mean a serious problem, but repeated or unexplained bleeding after sex should not be routinely dismissed. Less often, postcoital bleeding may be due to precancerous or cancerous changes of the cervix, which is why persistent or recurrent episodes should be evaluated. Regular cervical cancer screening is important but unexplained bleeding should be discussed with a gynaecologist even if screening is up to date.
4. Ongoing vaginal dryness, burning or discomfort
Vaginal dryness can occur at different times in life. This is especially common during and after menopause, but hormonal changes from breastfeeding, certain medications and other factors can also play a role. Chronic dryness can lead to burning, irritation, small tears or pain with intercourse and can have a profound impact on comfort and sexual wellbeing. “Women do not need to just suffer these symptoms,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr. Kulkarni. “Management depends on the cause and may involve the use of lubricants during sexual activity, vaginal moisturizers or specific medical treatment.”
5. Persistent vulval itching, sores, swelling or a new lump
Vulval itching or irritation is often assumed to be a fungal infection, but there can be several other causes, says the gynaec. Skin conditions, allergic or irritant reactions, infections and other vulval conditions can produce similar symptoms. A new swelling or lump may also have a number of possible causes and should be examined if it persists, becomes painful or increases in size. Similarly, a sore, ulcer or area of skin change that does not heal should not be repeatedly self-treated without an examination. Most such symptoms do not indicate a serious condition, but persistent or recurrent vulval changes deserve appropriate evaluation so that the underlying cause can be identified.
“Sexual and intimate health varies considerably between individuals, but persistent, recurrent, unexplained or distressing symptoms should not simply be normalised. Women should feel comfortable discussing pain during sex, vaginal discharge, dryness, bleeding or vulval symptoms with their gynaecologist,” advises Dr. Kulkarni.
Intimate health is an important part of overall health. Seeking medical advice does not necessarily mean that something is serious; often, it provides reassurance and a straightforward solution. But when a symptom does require treatment, recognising and discussing it is the first step towards receiving appropriate care.
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