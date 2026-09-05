Trying For A Baby? Don't Ignore These Problems In The Bedroom
With September being celebrated as Sexual Health Awareness Month, doctors say that couples planning for a baby should not dismiss sexual intimacy problems.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
You had a terrible day at work. Your boss sent three emails marked “urgent”. You slept for five hours, and now your partner is wondering why you are not exactly in the mood for lovemaking. So you blame stress. Stress can absolutely affect your sex life. Anxiety, lack of sleep, relationship problems and work pressure can reduce sexual desire and interfere with sexual function. But there is a problem with blaming everything on stress: sometimes, the body is trying to tell you something else.
“Sexual issues that recur or are persistent cannot necessarily be due to stress factors,” says Dr Nishanth S, Consultant – Uro-Andrology, Uro-Oncology, Robotic & Renal Transplant, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, HRBR Layout in Bengaluru. “Low libido, erectile dysfunction and painful intercourse can be signs of a potential illness.”
Low Libido May Not Be Just A Bad Week
Sexual desire can naturally go up and down. Nobody is expected to wake up every morning feeling like the lead character in a romantic movie. But a persistent drop in libido deserves attention. According to Dr Nishanth, reduced sexual drive can be associated with hormonal changes, thyroid disorders, diabetes, certain medications, depression and other medical conditions.
Says Dr Deepthi Ashwin, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster Women and Children, Bangalore, “Decreased libido and erectile problems are often dismissed as consequences of stress, job pressure or psychological factors. Stress may indeed be part of the picture. But it shouldn't automatically become the entire diagnosis.”
Erectile dysfunction (ED) is often treated as an embarrassing bedroom problem but it can have a much bigger health context. Dr Nishanth points to conditions including hypertension, diabetes, obesity, heart disease, hormonal disorders and medication side effects as possible contributors to ED. In some cases, it may even appear before other symptoms of cardiovascular disease.
Affects Chances Of Becoming A Parent
If you're trying to have a baby, there is another reason to address it. Dr Deepthi explains that erectile dysfunction can affect fertility because it may prevent intercourse during the fertile period. However, an important distinction needs to be made: erectile dysfunction or low libido does not mean poor sperm quality.
Persistent pain during sex is not normal. This is particularly important for women. Sexual intercourse should not routinely be painful. Occasional discomfort can have different explanations, but recurrent, deep or persistent pain deserves medical attention. Dr Deepthi says possible causes can include endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease, problems involving the ovaries or uterus, vaginal dryness and pelvic-floor dysfunction. Some of these conditions can also affect fertility. For men, painful intercourse can be associated with infections, inflammation and other problems involving the genital or pelvic region, says Dr Nishanth.
Trying to conceive can already be stressful. Add painful sex, difficulty maintaining an erection or anxiety about whether intercourse will happen at exactly the right time, and suddenly intimacy can start feeling like an exam.
Vicious Cycle For Married Couples
Dr Deepthi describes a possible vicious cycle: painful, stressful or difficult intercourse can make couples afraid of sex, which increases performance anxiety, which can make sexual difficulties worse. Something that was supposed to bring two people closer has become another item on the fertility checklist. A fertility specialist can look at the couple's history and decide whether hormone testing, semen analysis, pelvic assessment or evaluation by another specialist is needed.
When Should You See A Doctor?
Persistent symptoms, regular recurrence, a sudden change in sexual function, significant distress or other accompanying symptoms are good reasons to seek medical advice. Dr Nishanth particularly recommends consultation when sexual problems occur alongside unusual bleeding, discharge, urinary problems, genital abnormalities or pelvic pain. More importantly, seeing a doctor doesn't mean something is seriously wrong. A doctor can consider physical, hormonal and psychological factors, as well as medications, before deciding on appropriate treatment.
The biggest message for Sexual Health Awareness Month: sexual health is health. There is no prize for suffering silently, blaming your workload for six months or pretending everything is fine because discussing sex feels awkward.
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