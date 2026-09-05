ETV Bharat / health

Trying For A Baby? Don't Ignore These Problems In The Bedroom

Stress is not the only cause of sexual health problems in couples trying to conceive ( Getty Images )

You had a terrible day at work. Your boss sent three emails marked “urgent”. You slept for five hours, and now your partner is wondering why you are not exactly in the mood for lovemaking. So you blame stress. Stress can absolutely affect your sex life. Anxiety, lack of sleep, relationship problems and work pressure can reduce sexual desire and interfere with sexual function. But there is a problem with blaming everything on stress: sometimes, the body is trying to tell you something else.

“Sexual issues that recur or are persistent cannot necessarily be due to stress factors,” says Dr Nishanth S, Consultant – Uro-Andrology, Uro-Oncology, Robotic & Renal Transplant, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, HRBR Layout in Bengaluru. “Low libido, erectile dysfunction and painful intercourse can be signs of a potential illness.”

Low Libido May Not Be Just A Bad Week

Sexual desire can naturally go up and down. Nobody is expected to wake up every morning feeling like the lead character in a romantic movie. But a persistent drop in libido deserves attention. According to Dr Nishanth, reduced sexual drive can be associated with hormonal changes, thyroid disorders, diabetes, certain medications, depression and other medical conditions.

Says Dr Deepthi Ashwin, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster Women and Children, Bangalore, “Decreased libido and erectile problems are often dismissed as consequences of stress, job pressure or psychological factors. Stress may indeed be part of the picture. But it shouldn't automatically become the entire diagnosis.”

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is often treated as an embarrassing bedroom problem but it can have a much bigger health context. Dr Nishanth points to conditions including hypertension, diabetes, obesity, heart disease, hormonal disorders and medication side effects as possible contributors to ED. In some cases, it may even appear before other symptoms of cardiovascular disease.

Affects Chances Of Becoming A Parent