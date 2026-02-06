ETV Bharat / health

Can Sexual Dysfunction In Men Affect Their Chances Of Having A Baby? We Asked A Fertility Specialist

Making a baby isn’t always as simple as biology textbooks make it sound. For many couples, the struggle to conceive starts behind closed doors, with sexual health issues that are hard to talk about and even harder to admit. One of the most common and least discussed contributors to fertility problems is sexual dysfunction in men.

Sexual dysfunction in men is a broad term. It includes issues such as:

Difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection (erectile dysfunction)

Low sexual desire

Problems with ejaculation, including delayed ejaculation

No ejaculation at all

According to Dr. Aakriti Batra, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Rohini (Delhi-NCR), “Male sexual health plays a crucial role in fertility. When sexual function is affected, the chances of natural conception can drop since regular, effective intercourse becomes difficult or stressful.”

This is far more common than people realise. Many men experience these issues at some point in their lives, especially as work stress, lifestyle habits, and health conditions pile up. However, many men don’t talk about it. Unlike a fever or a backache, sexual problems carry a heavy emotional load. Men are often taught—directly or indirectly—that sexual performance is tied to masculinity. So when something doesn’t work the way it “should,” embarrassment takes over.

Dr. Batra points out, “Many men never report these problems out of fear or shame. Instead, they suffer silently. Over time, this silence can lead to frustration, agitation, low self-esteem, and even loneliness. In relationships, it may create distance, misunderstandings, or misplaced blame... especially when pregnancy doesn’t happen as expected.”

How Sexual Dysfunction Affects Fertility