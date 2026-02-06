Can Sexual Dysfunction In Men Affect Their Chances Of Having A Baby? We Asked A Fertility Specialist
When a man's sexual function is affected, the chances of natural conception can drop.
Making a baby isn’t always as simple as biology textbooks make it sound. For many couples, the struggle to conceive starts behind closed doors, with sexual health issues that are hard to talk about and even harder to admit. One of the most common and least discussed contributors to fertility problems is sexual dysfunction in men.
Sexual dysfunction in men is a broad term. It includes issues such as:
- Difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection (erectile dysfunction)
- Low sexual desire
- Problems with ejaculation, including delayed ejaculation
- No ejaculation at all
According to Dr. Aakriti Batra, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Rohini (Delhi-NCR), “Male sexual health plays a crucial role in fertility. When sexual function is affected, the chances of natural conception can drop since regular, effective intercourse becomes difficult or stressful.”
This is far more common than people realise. Many men experience these issues at some point in their lives, especially as work stress, lifestyle habits, and health conditions pile up. However, many men don’t talk about it. Unlike a fever or a backache, sexual problems carry a heavy emotional load. Men are often taught—directly or indirectly—that sexual performance is tied to masculinity. So when something doesn’t work the way it “should,” embarrassment takes over.
Dr. Batra points out, “Many men never report these problems out of fear or shame. Instead, they suffer silently. Over time, this silence can lead to frustration, agitation, low self-esteem, and even loneliness. In relationships, it may create distance, misunderstandings, or misplaced blame... especially when pregnancy doesn’t happen as expected.”
How Sexual Dysfunction Affects Fertility
From a purely practical standpoint, conception requires sperm to reach the egg. Sexual dysfunction can interfere with this process in several ways:
- Erectile dysfunction may limit the ability to have intercourse frequently enough during the fertile window.
- Ejaculation problems may prevent sperm from being deposited in the vagina.
- Low libido can reduce intimacy and timing, which matters more than many couples realise.
Importantly, sexual dysfunction does not automatically mean poor sperm quality. A man may have healthy sperm but still struggle to conceive naturally due to difficulties with intercourse.
Treatment For Infertility
Here’s the part that doesn’t get enough airtime: timely treatment can help many couples achieve pregnancy. Treatment depends on identifying the root cause. According to Dr. Batra, options may include:
Lifestyle changes: A balanced diet, regular exercise, weight management, quitting smoking, and cutting back on alcohol can significantly improve sexual health.
Stress management: Yoga, meditation, and counselling help address performance anxiety and emotional strain.
Medical treatment: Hormone therapy or medications may be prescribed to improve erections or ejaculation.
Psychological support: Counselling (individual or couple-based) can reduce pressure and rebuild intimacy. Sometimes, addressing sexual dysfunction alone restores natural conception. In other cases, fertility support may be needed.
When To Turn To Assisted Fertility
For couples where natural intercourse remains difficult, assisted reproductive techniques offer real hope. Procedures such as Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) or In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) can help achieve pregnancy even when sexual dysfunction makes regular intercourse challenging. These treatments bypass the physical hurdles while still using the man’s sperm.
Dr. Batra says that seeking medical help early opens up more options and reduces emotional stress. Waiting too long can unnecessarily delay parenthood. While fertility may be the immediate concern, sexual dysfunction is also a broader health issue. It can be an early warning sign of conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or hormonal imbalance. Addressing it improves not only reproductive outcomes but also your overall health.
Talk to a doctor. Not a friend, not Google. “A qualified medical professional can help identify the cause, suggest appropriate treatment, and guide couples through the next steps... whether that’s lifestyle changes, medication, or fertility support,” says Dr. Batra. Although sexual dysfunction in men can affect the chances of having a baby, it does not mean the door to parenthood is closed. The real risk isn’t sexual dysfunction itself, but pretending it doesn’t exist.
