ETV Bharat / health

7-Minute Injection To Treat Lung Cancer Comes To India

Roche Pharma India announced the launch of Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) SC in India — the country’s first subcutaneous (under-the-skin) immunotherapy for lung cancer that can be administered in approximately 7 minutes, compared to conventional IV infusions that can take hours. By reducing treatment administration time to approximately 7 minutes, Tecentriq SC is a breakthrough innovation that has the potential to dramatically improve the cancer treatment experience of patients — reducing treatment time by approx. 80%, lowering indirect treatment costs, minimising the need to travel long distances, and enabling and caregivers spend less time in hospitals.

Dr Sajjan Rajpurohit, Director and Head of Medical Oncology at Medanta, said, “Immunotherapy has transformed the treatment landscape for people living with cancer, but conventional IV administration can be long and arduous for patients while also placing significant pressure on tertiary care hospitals. Repeated hospital visits and long treatment hours add to the emotional and physical burden of cancer care. Subcutaneous administration can allow patients to be treated much more quickly and easily, improving their overall treatment experience while reducing waiting times and treatment delays.”

Tecentriq SC is the first and only PD-(L)1 inhibitor globally with both intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) formulations across multiple cancers. First approved by the MHRA in 2023 and subsequently by the USFDA in 2024, Tecentriq SC is now approved in more than 85 countries. In India, Tecentriq SC as of now is approved by DCGI for adjuvant & metastatic Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)

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