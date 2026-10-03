ETV Bharat / health

Sensor That Detects Nerve Agent-Like Chemicals In Seconds

Nerve agents are highly toxic chemicals that can enter the body through breathing or skin contact and disrupt nerve signals. Sarin and tabun, for instance, have been used in wars as chemical weapons. Even tiny amounts of these chemicals can be lethal. Early detection can identify contaminated areas, protect emergency responders, and speed decontamination efforts. A nanozyme is a man-made material that mimics natural enzymes and speeds chemical reactions.

Researchers at CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute (CSIR-CLRI), Chennai, have developed a cerium-based nanozyme that can detect and help break down highly toxic nerve-agent-like chemicals within seconds. The study was published in the journal Chemistry – A European Journal. Huidrom Mangalsana, a research scholar, is the first author, with scientist Dr. Amit A. Vernekar as the corresponding author.

Sensor To Detect Hazardous Contamination

The paper-strip sensor detects chemical contamination on different surfaces and in hazardous environments, rather than exposure to the human body, enabling faster response. The sensor uses a cerium-based nanozyme made as a two-dimensional material with a large surface area. When a nerve-agent-like organophosphate comes into contact with it, the material breaks a specific chemical bond, helping to break down the compound while also signalling its presence. This gives the sensor a dual function.

Dr. Vernekar said in an interview that the team cannot test actual nerve agents such as sarin (a highly toxic nerve gas) because they are extremely dangerous and can only be handled by authorised organisations. Instead, the researchers use nerve-agent simulants, many of which are organophosphate pesticides or insecticides that act similarly on the body. These compounds inhibit acetylcholinesterase, an enzyme that helps transmit signals between nerves. When this enzyme is blocked, communication between the brain and muscles is disrupted, affecting vital functions such as breathing and potentially causing respiratory failure and paralysis.

This allows the researchers to test how the sensor responds to compounds that mimic nerve agents under controlled laboratory conditions.

How The Chemical Reaction Produces A Colour Change

Dr. Vernekar explained that the sensor works by breaking the phosphoester bond in paraoxon through a process called hydrolysis. This produces two products, one of which is p-nitrophenol. The hydrolysis reaction initially produces a yellow colour. After about 13 seconds, p-nitrophenol begins binding to the cerium sites in the nanozyme, causing the colour to shift towards orange. By about 35 seconds, the orange colour becomes clearly visible, confirming the reaction.

The distinct colour change is important because some conventional tests can produce similar yellow shades, making results harder to interpret.

Heat Speeds Up The Reaction

The entire process takes place at around 50°C, meaning a small amount of heat is required to accelerate the reaction. Without heating, the reaction still occurs but takes longer. The heat speeds up the reaction and cuts the detection time. Dr. Vernekar noted, “We also studied the catalytic activity and reaction kinetics of the sensor. The results showed that about 50% of the nerve-agent simulant could be decontaminated within six minutes.”