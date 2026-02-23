ETV Bharat / health

Sensitive Skin Problems Are On The Rise, Are Pollution, Stress And Bad Products To Blame? We Asked A Dermat

“There is a surge in complaints of redness, itching, burning, dryness, tightness, stinging, flaky patches, and sudden breakouts, even in people who never had skin issues before. They can be reactions to products that were previously well tolerated. Some people also experience acne flare-ups, rashes, or burning sensations after sun exposure or washing their face.” says Mumbai-based Dermatologist Dr Shareefa Chause.

Sensitive skin is no longer a rare problem. Across India, more people, especially young adults and working professionals, are experiencing skin reactions that were once occasional but are now becoming common.

The dermatologist tells ETV Bharat that air pollution can cause skin sensitivity. Dust, smoke, and harmful particles weaken the skin barrier, making it more reactive. Stress, irregular sleep, hormonal changes, poor diet, dehydration, UV exposure, conditions such as eczema and rosacea, and long screen time further disturb the skin’s natural balance.

“Even the habit of multiple skincare products, frequent exfoliation, without medical guidance, often strips the skin of its protective layer, leading to sensitivity and dullness. Moreover, using fragranced soaps, alcohol-based toners, and frequent cosmetic treatments without expert advice can worsen the damage,” she says.

What you need is minimal and medical skincare. This approach focuses on using fewer products that are gentle, clinically tested, and suited to your own skin type. Adhering to a proper skincare routine will be beneficial when it comes to repairing the skin barrier, tackling inflammation, and improving tolerance over time. “Avoid using any chemical-laden products on your own and seek help from an expert,” advises Dr Shareefa.

Dermat's 10 Skincare Tips For Sensitive Skin

It is imperative to use a mild, fragrance-free cleanser, moisturize regularly to strengthen the skin barrier Apply sunscreen daily with an SPF of over 50 to protect from UV and pollution damage. Avoid switching between products and brands frequently. Choose dermatologist-recommended or medical-grade products Don't use harsh face scrubs Maintain good sleep hygiene and hydration Use makeup products that are clinically tested and approved. Avoid cheap products available in the market that can increase skin sensitivity. Do a patch test before applying any product on your skin Consult a doctor in case of signs like redness and burning sensations.

Dr Shareefa's final take is to prioritize your skincare right now especially if you have sensitivity.