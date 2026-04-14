ETV Bharat / health

'Ozempic Face' Arrives In India As Cheap Semaglutide Generics Spark Weight-loss Rush And Safety Concerns

Anyone who suddenly shows up with a slightly gaunt, aged appearance (noticeable hollowing of the cheeks, more prominent cheekbones, loose or sagging skin around the mouth and eyes), sets eyes rolling. Is it the 'Ozempic face', a term coined by celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank. He began using it in early 2023 to describe the drug-related side effects he was seeing daily in his practice.

Although the term comes from the diabetes drug Ozempic, the look is linked to rapid weight loss. When people lose weight quickly, they lose fat under the skin... not just on the stomach but also on the face. This makes them look thinner, but it can also make them look older. For a couple of years now, Bollywood gossip columns have been sharing rumoured 'Ozempic looks' of celebrities, including top directors and actors. However, now we might find more and more regular people spotting such looks in the streets, cafes, and cinema halls.

Following the patent expiry on March 20, 2026, Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, has entered the Indian market through cheaper generic drugs, bringing prices down by as much as 80% and significantly widening patient access. This drug, which was designed for chronic diseases like diabetes and morbid obesity, seems to be in a grey zone in India. The scheduled drug has grave side effects but is being seen as a lifestyle solution. Experts advise distinguishing between therapeutic use and aesthetic goals. However, there is an increasing overlap among Indian users.

Science Behind The Surge

For years, drugs designed for chronic diseases, mainly diabetes, have been used for weight loss. Metformin occupied this space; it was occasionally used for modest weight loss and even sometimes for diseases like Polycystic Ovaries (PCOS). However, its identity has always been that of metabolic medicine. With Semaglutide, the scenario has changed. A new class of medicines, led by Semaglutide (Ozempic and Wegovy), which began as a treatment for diabetes to lower blood sugar, rapidly became the backbone of the weight-loss industry in the West. Other medicines like Terzipetide, with the brand name Maunjaro, followed.

Dr. Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis-C-DOC Center of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology, Delhi, says semaglutide and metformin cannot be compared. “Semaglutide is a fundamentally different proposition: it is a drug that needs careful handling, rather different from metformin. It produces weight loss of 10-15% of body weight, approaches that of bariatric surgery, and has cardiovascular and kidney outcome data to support it, which has made it the centrepiece of a rapidly commercialising global weight loss industry,” he said.

How Does It Work?

Semutigludite is the active ingredient in Ozempic and other similar drugs. Originally designed as a diabetes lifesaver to bring down blood sugar, it is now known to trick the brain to kill one's appetite. The medicine works by mimicking gut hormones to regulate blood sugar, suppress appetite, and prolong satiety. This makes them highly effective in managing type 2 diabetes and obesity.

It works in several ways in the gut and brain. Experts say it reduces “food noise”, so people have fewer cravings for high-calorie, sugary, or fatty foods. By mimicking the natural GLP-1 hormone (which has 94% similarity to human GLP-1), it enhances feelings of fullness even with reduced food intake. “Semaglutide activates GLP-1 receptors in the brain's appetite centres, like the hypothalamus and brainstem. This reduces hunger and food cravings. It also slows how quickly food leaves the stomach, which makes you feel full longer,” says Dr. Aijaz Ilmi, Head of Preventive Wellness and Metabolic Diseases at Pacific One Health.

Clinical trials have shown that a weekly injection, typically administered in the abdomen, thigh, or upper arm, produces results after a few months. The average weight reduction is over 15%. However, unlike metformin, semaglutide must only be given with proper medical supervision. Treatment starts at a low dose, with side effects and risks needing close management. Common side effects are usually gastrointestinal, such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Dr. Ilmi says, “Without the right strategy, the medicine doesn’t just cause fat loss but also leads to loss of lean muscle mass and reduction in bone density’’. “If 60% to 70% fat is lost, there is also about 40% loss of lean muscles and bone density as well,” he adds.

Nutritionist Dr. Shikha Sharma, scientific advisor at Ranfort Wellness, says, “The drug reaches the stomach and blocks a few receptors, so instead of passing food in a specific time, the stomach retains food and passes it out in maybe double the time. So during that time you won’t feel hungry’’.