ETV Bharat / health

Women's Day 2026 | The Self-Priority Paradox: Why Women Struggle To Put Themselves First

Let’s start with a small but uncomfortable statistic. Only 28% of women prioritise self-care, which means more than seven out of 10 women are putting themselves last on their own to-do list. Imagine running a company where the CEO spends all their time managing everyone else’s work but never checks their own health, energy, or well-being. That company would collapse in about three weeks. Yet this is exactly how many women live their lives.

Women take care of parents, partners, children, workplaces, homes, birthdays, school forms, groceries, doctor appointments, emotional crises and the occasional family WhatsApp drama. But when it comes to themselves? Suddenly there’s guilt. This strange contradiction has a name. It’s called the Self-Priority Paradox. Women are often the backbone of families and communities, but when they try to prioritise themselves, they feel like they’re doing something wrong.

The Guilt Economy of Women

One of the biggest reasons behind this paradox is guilt. Women are raised with an unspoken message: a good woman sacrifices. A good mother gives first. A good wife adjusts. A good daughter doesn’t complain. So women often spend freely on everyone else (education, clothes, health, comfort) but hesitate when it comes to themselves.

Meera Khanna, gender rights activist and President of the Guild of Service, says, “Women spend on everyone’s needs, then haggle with their own, sacrificing themselves on the altar of duty of a good mother wife daughter.” She calls this mindset unnecessary and outdated. “Here’s the hack: a woman who respects herself, her time and her boundaries is infinitely more respected, successful and happy. So take the nap, buy the lipstick, read the book. Guilt is a tax with no services rendered. Own your calendar, not apologies.”

Invisible Pressure At Home

For many women, especially those living in joint families, the pressure is even stronger. The expectations are subtle but constant. Be the perfect mother. Be the understanding wife. Be the respectful daughter-in-law. Every role is observed. Every action is judged.

Sukriti Mendiratta, Founder of Panda’s Box, describes this emotional weight clearly: “For mothers especially those living in joint families the pressure runs even deeper. There is an unspoken expectation to be the ideal mother, the understanding wife, and the respectful daughter-in-law, all at once.”

When a woman finally takes a little time for herself, it suddenly feels like a luxury she hasn’t earned. “In such an environment, self-care doesn’t feel like care at all... rather it feels indulgent, even selfish.” But the truth is much simpler. “The very women who hold families together are often doing so while emotionally depleted. But nurturing others without nurturing oneself is simply unsustainable.” You can’t pour tea into everyone else’s cup if your kettle is empty.