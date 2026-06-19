ETV Bharat / health

Visual Guide To Everyday Self-Care Guide For Busy People

What happens when you take care of yourself (ETV Bharat)

At its core, self-care means taking care of your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. It's about paying attention to what your body and mind need before they start filing complaints. It's essential because life is demanding. Between work, family, responsibilities, notifications, it's easy to put yourself at the bottom of the priority list. The problem is that when you ignore your own needs for too long, eventually your body sends a strongly worded email in the form of exhaustion, stress, or burnout.

This one's for everyone who equates self-care with spa day. Self-care is not buying a scented candle that costs more than your monthly internet bill. It is not posting a photo of green tea with the caption “healing”. And it definitely isn't booking a luxury retreat every time life gets stressful. Real self-care is a lot less glamorous. It's the everyday stuff that keeps you functioning like a happy human being instead of a sleep-deprived raccoon searching for snacks at midnight.

Eat healthy (ETV Bharat)

One of the best forms of self-care is getting enough sleep. Sleep is not a reward for finishing your to-do list. It's basic maintenance. Most adults need seven to nine hours a night. Without it, everything feels harder, from finding your keys, remembering people's names, to morning office meetings.

Eating healthy is another simple but powerful act of self-care. Your body is not a rental car. You can't run it on junk indefinitely and expect peak performance. Try to include fruits, vegetables, protein, and whole foods whenever possible. No one is asking you to give up pizza forever. Just don't make pizza your primary personality trait!

Move your body (ETV Bharat)

Drink enough water (ETV Bharat)

Take time to relax (ETV Bharat)

Less time on phones (ETV Bharat)

Moving your body also helps more than most of us want to admit. You don't need to train for a marathon or become someone who says things like, “I do Hyrox.” A daily walk, a dance session in your living room, or a few minutes of stretching can boost mood, energy, and overall health.

Don't forget to drink enough water. It's the simplest wellness tip on Earth, which is probably why people ignore it. Your body needs water for practically everything it does. Think of it as premium fuel for your internal operating system.

Another important habit is spending less time on your phone. Many of us check our screens so often that our thumbs deserve overtime pay. Try putting the phone away during meals, before bed, or while talking to actual humans. The internet will survive without you for 20 minutes.

Finally, make time to relax. Read a book. Listen to music. Sit quietly. Stare out of a window like a character in an indie film. The goal isn't to be productive every second of the day. The goal is to create small pockets of peace.

Self-care isn't selfish. It's maintenance. And just like a car, a phone, or a house, you function better when someone takes care of you. That someone is YOU.