Is It Possible To Increase Your Lifespan And Prevent Ageing? Here's What Research Says

According to the Worldometer website, people in Hong Kong have the highest life expectancy in the world at 85.77 years.

According to a 2023-2024 survey by The Lancet, the average life expectancy of Indians is approximately 70 years. In the early years after Independence, the average lifespan of Indians was just 31-33 years. However, a significant change has been observed over the past three decades. Due to improvements in medical practices and healthcare access, life expectancy in India has steadily increased.

The survey published in the renowned medical journal revealed that life expectancy has risen considerably compared to the 1990s. It stated that the life expectancy of women increased from 59.7 years to 70.3 years by 2016, while the average life expectancy of men increased from 58 years to 66.9 years. According to a Worldometer survey, even today there are many countries where life expectancy is more than 15 years higher than India’s. The website has published a list of countries with the highest life expectancy worldwide, with Hong Kong ranking at the top (85.77 years). People there take great care of their health. Regular exercise, walking, fitness routines, and healthy dietary habits help keep them fit and active.

Dietary habits are the secret

People in Hong Kong and Japan place a high priority on nutritious food. Their lifestyle choices are quite different, and research reveals that attention to health and dietary habits plays a major role in their longevity. Japanese people consume large amounts of fish and include seafood, soy products, spirulina, and seasonal fruits in their diet. Instead of eating large meals at once, they prefer smaller portions spread throughout the day. They consume very little sugar and fatty foods and frequently drink green tea.

Foods that slow down ageing