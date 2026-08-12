With India’s Seasons Becoming Unpredictable, How To Tell If It’s A Cold, Allergies Or The Flu
Sudden seasonal changes make it easier for viruses to survive and spread in ways we’re not used to.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
For generations, people in India have been observing seasonal patterns to anticipate infections that might occur. Winter usually brought colds and coughs, summer meant rashes and allergies, and the monsoon often came with viral fevers. But today, those familiar patterns are changing. Seasons are no longer predictable, with higher temperatures, sudden rain, shorter or fluctuating winters and unexpected swings in the weather. Just last year, many cities even saw heavy showers well into November. These changes can also shift when and how often viral infections appear, especially respiratory ones. No wonder so many of us now find ourselves confused and asking: Is this cold? Is it an allergy or the flu?
Sudden seasonal changes make it easier for viruses to survive and spread in ways we’re not used to. At the same time, the air quality in many cities keeps getting worse, which puts extra pressure on our lungs. When these two factors come together, unpredictable weather and pollution, they can weaken our respiratory health and make us more prone to infections.
Overlap of Symptoms
According to Dr Bakul J Parekh, Senior Paediatrician, MD, DCH, FIAP, Bakul Parekh Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, “Many people experience symptoms like sneezing, coughing, fever, tiredness, a blocked or runny nose, and a sore throat often more than one at the same time. Because these symptoms overlap, it can be tricky to tell whether it’s a cold, an allergy, or the flu. But it’s important to know the difference, especially because influenza can become serious if not treated in time.”
Dr Das further explained that the flu is not the same as the common cold. While both cold and flu can hit suddenly, flu has more severe symptoms than the cold. It often starts with a high fever, severe body aches, headaches, extreme fatigue, and a dry cough. “One of the best ways to protect yourself from the flu is by getting the annual influenza vaccine, which helps reduce the risk of severe illness and keeps you protected through the year,” he said.
Protection From Infections
A strong immune system is your body’s natural defence against infections, and the best way to build it is by following healthy habits consistently. Good nutrition plays a big role in keeping your immune system strong and ready to fight infections like the flu. Eating enough protein and including fibre-rich foods can help support a healthy gut, an important part of overall immunity.
Nutrients like vitamin C, zinc, and vitamin D also act as key defenders for your body, so focusing on these can give your immunity a natural boost.
Flu affects over a billion people globally each year and 3 to 5 million of those cases become severe. The good news is that a single yearly flu shot can greatly lower the chances of serious complications like pneumonia — especially for people who are more vulnerable, such as older adults and those with long-term health conditions. Even if vaccinated individuals do catch the flu, their symptoms are usually much milder, and they tend to recover faster than those who aren’t vaccinated.
“As climate change alters disease patterns, prevention becomes more important than ever,” says Dr. Jejoe Karankumar, Medical Affairs Director, Abbott India. “Influenza vaccination is a proven and effective tool to help individuals stay protected against severe flu-related illnesses. In India, where seasonal changes are becoming more unpredictable, getting vaccinated at the right time can play a key role in protecting public health.”
Get Vaccinated
Flu vaccination offers protection that is especially relevant for people who are at higher risk. For example, it helps reduce the chances of hospitalization for people with diabetes who may face more complications from the flu. In addition, pregnant women are at higher risk of contracting flu-related respiratory infections, which can be dangerous to both the mother and the baby. Vaccination can greatly reduce this risk.
Older adults and people with compromised immune systems are more vulnerable to infections and may need vaccination to give their bodies added help to fight the virus. While immune health and good hygiene are important, yearly flu vaccination can give more complete protection. This is especially relevant as the influenza virus changes rapidly, so the flu vaccine needs to be refreshed every year to be effective against the most common circulating strains, according to WHO.
When you’re in public places, small habits can make a big difference. When you are coughing or sneezing please remember to cover your mouth and nose, it helps protect the people around you. Simple practices such as regular hand washing and keeping a bit of distance when you are unwell are responsible practices that help prevent the spread of infections.
References:
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7386356/
- https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/coldflu.html
- https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/12/4/1181
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41572-018-0002-y
- https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2017.1405200
- https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0264410X15016035
- https://academic.oup.com/eurheartjsupp/article/25/Supplement_A/A36/7036727
Also read:
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- UTIs In Monsoon: Delayed Bathroom Breaks Are A Bigger Mistake Than Forgetting Your Umbrella, Says Urologist
- Delhi Sees Sixfold Rise In Swine Flu Cases: Why H1N1 Shouldn't Be Dismissed As ‘Just Another Flu’
- Why Eye Flu Spreads So Quickly In The Rainy Season, And What You Must Do If You Have A Pink Eye