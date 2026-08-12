ETV Bharat / health

With India’s Seasons Becoming Unpredictable, How To Tell If It’s A Cold, Allergies Or The Flu

For generations, people in India have been observing seasonal patterns to anticipate infections that might occur. Winter usually brought colds and coughs, summer meant rashes and allergies, and the monsoon often came with viral fevers. But today, those familiar patterns are changing. Seasons are no longer predictable, with higher temperatures, sudden rain, shorter or fluctuating winters and unexpected swings in the weather. Just last year, many cities even saw heavy showers well into November. These changes can also shift when and how often viral infections appear, especially respiratory ones. No wonder so many of us now find ourselves confused and asking: Is this cold? Is it an allergy or the flu?

Sudden seasonal changes make it easier for viruses to survive and spread in ways we’re not used to. At the same time, the air quality in many cities keeps getting worse, which puts extra pressure on our lungs. When these two factors come together, unpredictable weather and pollution, they can weaken our respiratory health and make us more prone to infections.

Overlap of Symptoms

According to Dr Bakul J Parekh, Senior Paediatrician, MD, DCH, FIAP, Bakul Parekh Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, “Many people experience symptoms like sneezing, coughing, fever, tiredness, a blocked or runny nose, and a sore throat often more than one at the same time. Because these symptoms overlap, it can be tricky to tell whether it’s a cold, an allergy, or the flu. But it’s important to know the difference, especially because influenza can become serious if not treated in time.”

Dr Das further explained that the flu is not the same as the common cold. While both cold and flu can hit suddenly, flu has more severe symptoms than the cold. It often starts with a high fever, severe body aches, headaches, extreme fatigue, and a dry cough. “One of the best ways to protect yourself from the flu is by getting the annual influenza vaccine, which helps reduce the risk of severe illness and keeps you protected through the year,” he said.

Protection From Infections

A strong immune system is your body’s natural defence against infections, and the best way to build it is by following healthy habits consistently. Good nutrition plays a big role in keeping your immune system strong and ready to fight infections like the flu. Eating enough protein and including fibre-rich foods can help support a healthy gut, an important part of overall immunity.