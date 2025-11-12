IIT Jodhpur's Study On Centrosome Can Help Pave Way For Developing New Treatments For Cancer And Rare Diseases
Their research centres on the functioning of the centrosome that regulates cell division, maintains balance and how imbalances can lead to major diseases like cancer
Jodhpur: Try to imagine our body as a busy city, wherein the proteins, molecules and other biological components move like vehicles that ply on the roads. Just like the way the traffic control office controls all the signal operations and traffic on the roads, there is a centrosome in human bodies that is the 'mission control centre' for all the cells. Dr Priyanka Singh, Associate Professor, Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering, Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur), and her research team have been working tirelessly to understand the structure and functioning of the centrosome. Their research has revealed how this microbiological centre controls the entire cell division, maintains balance, and that imbalances can lead to major diseases like cancer or microcephaly.
Dr Singh explained the fundamentals of their research. "We want to understand the exact blueprint of cell function so that we can stop cancer where it starts, without harming healthy cells. When cells divide, centrosomes double and move to either end of the cell to form microtubules. These are the centrosomes that divide chromosomes into two equal parts. Too many or too few centrosomes can lead to uncontrolled cell division, which is a key hallmark of cancer," Dr Singh said.
Dr Singh's team has discovered that a protein called PLK4 acts like a switch. It switches between two states in time and keeps the cell division in balance. This research has revealed a new and unexpected link between the STIL protein and the BRCA1 tumour suppressor protein. This connection explains how the entire system within the cell itself plays an anti-cancer role. "My team is also studying how changes (mutations) in proteins associated with the centrosome cause rare diseases such as microcephaly," said Dr Singh.
Their research has revealed, two different types of mutations in the CPAP protein cause centrosomes to become overly large, while others cause them to multiply. This imbalance causes serious developmental disorders. Some cancer cells have an increased number of centrosomes but still fuse them together, creating the illusion of normal division. Dr Singh revealed, "The team has identified mutations that help in this cheating and have developed chemicals that can break up these centrosome clusters. This could provide a new direction for future cancer therapy."
Read More
IIT Jodhpur And BSF Sign MoU To Develop Advanced Indigenous Security Technologies
IIT Jodhpur Researchers Develop Ultra Light, Ultra Strong Super Metal For Use In Defence, Aerospace Sectors