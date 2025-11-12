ETV Bharat / health

IIT Jodhpur's Study On Centrosome Can Help Pave Way For Developing New Treatments For Cancer And Rare Diseases

Jodhpur: Try to imagine our body as a busy city, wherein the proteins, molecules and other biological components move like vehicles that ply on the roads. Just like the way the traffic control office controls all the signal operations and traffic on the roads, there is a centrosome in human bodies that is the 'mission control centre' for all the cells. Dr Priyanka Singh, Associate Professor, Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering, Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur), and her research team have been working tirelessly to understand the structure and functioning of the centrosome. Their research has revealed how this microbiological centre controls the entire cell division, maintains balance, and that imbalances can lead to major diseases like cancer or microcephaly.

Dr Singh explained the fundamentals of their research. "We want to understand the exact blueprint of cell function so that we can stop cancer where it starts, without harming healthy cells. When cells divide, centrosomes double and move to either end of the cell to form microtubules. These are the centrosomes that divide chromosomes into two equal parts. Too many or too few centrosomes can lead to uncontrolled cell division, which is a key hallmark of cancer," Dr Singh said.