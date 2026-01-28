ETV Bharat / health

When Is Surgery Better Than Dieting? Surgeon Explains The Science Behind Bariatric Surgery

Data from the National Family Health Survey 5 shows that nearly one in four Indian adults is obese, with prevalence ranging from 8% to 50% across States (NFHS-5, 2019-21). This rise has serious health consequences, including diabetes, heart disease, joint disorders, and sleep apnea. While dieting and exercise remain the first line of treatment, medical evidence shows that surgery can be a better option for certain individuals.

Says Dr. Ashish Gautam, Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi, “Diet-based weight loss often works in the short term but fails to deliver lasting results for people with moderate to severe obesity.” The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reported that among adults over 20 years of age, around 35 crore have abdominal obesity and 25 crore have generalised obesity, conditions strongly linked to metabolic disease. "Abdominal or visceral fat is particularly harmful because it disrupts insulin function and increases cardiovascular risk. For many people with this fat distribution, calorie restriction alone does not correct the underlying metabolic dysfunction," he adds.

Bariatric surgery is recommended when structured attempts at weight loss through diet, physical activity, and lifestyle changes have not produced durable outcomes. Medical guidelines support surgery for individuals with a BMI (Body Mass Index) above 29 when conditions such as type 2 diabetes, osteoarthritis, or obstructive sleep apnea are present, and for those with a BMI above 35 even without additional illnesses.